The Hamilton County Highway Department is closing Mowbray Pike today (monday) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to complete drain tile repairs and other road maintenance items.

The road will be closed at 300 Mowbray Pike and no traffic allowed through as there will be large equipment blocking both lanes.

Detours will be posted and motorists should plan on using Montlake Road or Hotwater Road to access or leave Mowbray Mountain.