Dr. David Edwards Honored As He Retires As City Manager For Lakesite

Senator Bo Watson presented Dr. David Edwards a Senate Joint Resolution recognizing him for 30 years of service as Lakesite’s city manager. Dr. Edwards accepted the position in February 1992, and is one of the most experienced city managers in the state, Senator Watson said. Although his official retirement date was December 2021, Dr. Edwards continued his responsibilities until Kirsten Ert accepted the position in May.

In addition to serving as city manager, Dr. Edwards is an accomplished professor whose areas of specialization included public administration, state and local government, organization theory and behavior, nonprofit management, and human resources management in public agencies. He held a number of academic posts at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga, including Assistant Professor of Political Science, University of Chattanooga Foundation Associate Professor of Political Science, Dalton Roberts Professor of Public Administration, and Coordinator of the Master of Public Administration Program.

Recognized for achievements in both academic and public service, Dr. Edwards is a Certified Municipal Finance Officer and a founding board member of the Tennessee Valley Chapter of American Society for Public Administration. He served as a consultant to the Fairfield Glade Incorporation Committee and the Cleveland/Bradley County Local Government Study Committee.

Dr. Edwards was a council member of the East Tennessee Chapter of American Society for Public Administration, treasurer of the East Tennessee Chapter of American Society for Public Administration, consultant to Richard Ottaway, Member of British Parliament, on London Mayoralty, and program representative of the National Association of Schools of Public Affairs and Administration. He is also a member of the American Society for Public Administration, International City Managers Association, Tennessee City Managers Association, Western Social Sciences Association, and the Government Finance Officers Association.

While serving as city manager, Dr. Edward’s "commitment to fiscal responsibility helped ensure Lakesite’s tax rate remained one of the lowest in the state," officials said.

Lakesite Mayor David Howell said, “Lakesite has been extremely fortunate that for the last 30 years we’ve had an excellent city manager running our city in Dr. David Edwards. He has fundamentally changed Lakesite for the good and his impact will be felt forever. I personally have been blessed to work alongside him for the last 14 years and it’s with a heavy but appreciative heart that I wish him an amazing retirement and I will forever call him a friend.”