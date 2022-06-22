 Wednesday, June 22, 2022 97.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Red Bank Passes Budget With Deficit and $1.6 Million Of New Spending; Officials Say It Will Be Covered By Fund Balance

Wednesday, June 22, 2022

The Red Bank Commission voted 4-1 on Tuesday to approve a new $8,311,319 budget without a tax increase but with a "deficit." City officials said the deficit will be handled by use of fund balance (rainy day fund).

The tax rate remains at $1.10 per $100 of assessed valuation.

Mr. Alexander said of the fund balance use, "It's taxpayers' money and shouldn't be just sitting there accumulating forever." He said the same process had been used before.

Spending is to increase from $6,702,760 to the $8.3 million amount - a rise of $1,608,559.

A budget document shows a deficit of $806,874 and a surplus of $714,263 with a difference of $92,611 to be made up.

There are new positions that will cost $347,746. They include a Fire training captain ($91,515), IT specialist ($74,102), Stormwater manager ($94,027) and Parks professional ($74.102).

Commissioner Ruth Jeno, who cast a no vote, said, "I don’t think our city needs to hire some of the positions; they are a luxury not a necessity. The fire chief asked for nine additional firefighters and the police chief asked for three new officers to keep our families and homes safe and they were not even considered."

She said the state Comptroller's Office has instructed municipalities that "the budget must be balanced when it is adopted."


June 22, 2022

Grand Jury True Bills

Here are the Grand Jury true bills: True Bills: 313805 1 ALLEN JR, RICHARD TYRON ASSAULT 06/22/2022 313805 2 ALLEN JR, RICHARD TYRON AGGRAVATED BURGLARY 06/22/2022 313805 3 ALLEN JR, RICHARD TYRON ASSAULT 06/22/2022 313806 1 AUSTIN, LADEIRDRE MYRA ASSAULT 06/22/2022 313807 1 BAUER, JAMES CHRISTIAN POSSESSION OF MDMA FOR RESALE 06/22/2022 313807 2 BAUER, JAMES ... (click for more)

Man, 54, Charged With Murder After Decomposed Body Is Found In A Car On The Westside

A 54-year-old man has been charged with criminal homicide after a decomposed body was found Monday inside a car on the Westside. Michael Orr, 54, is charged in the death of 48-year-old Samuel Moore, Jr. Chattanooga Police responded Monday to a call of a deceased person. Police located what appeared to be a black male inside a car at 900 Boynton. Due to advanced ... (click for more)

Opinion

Free Speech? - And Response

Within the Chattanooga city limits, the 6300 block of Fairview Road, a residential Hixson yard continuously displays two full-size flags, offensive to most locals, on a tall pole close to the street. That street has major exposure as a heavily travelled main, two-lane route. One flag defames by name an elected official with a huge obscene four-letter word, illegal in many public ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Fewer Believe In God

Over the weekend the headlines blared, “Fewer Americans Believe In God Than Ever Before.” This is based on a new Gallup Poll that claims the number of Believers has slipped to 81 percent of us from 87 percent in 2013-2017. While polls are interesting to study, I think the percentage is higher, what with the Uvalde massacre, the daily shootings across America, inflation, gas prices, ... (click for more)

Sports

Red Wolves Host Charlotte Independence On Wednesday Night

The Red Wolves host Charlotte Independence Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. looking to gain momentum ahead of the midway point of the 2022 USL League One campaign. The last time out for Obleda’s side saw a return to winning ways on the road in Fresno, CA against Central Valley Fuego FC, where Moe Espinoza and Juan Galindrez scored late to secure the victory. Espinoza continues his red-hot ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Maximizes Sports Tourism With Scenic City Summer Showcase And Waterfront Triathlon

Chattanooga Sports, a division of Chattanooga Tourism Co., along with multiple partners, is excited to host two sporting events in Chattanooga this week. The 2022 Scenic City Summer Showcase will be held on Wednesday, June 22- Sunday, June 26, and the 2022 Waterfront Triathlon on Sunday, June 26. “This weekend is going to be a sports tourism bonanza,” says Tim Morgan, Chief Sports ... (click for more)


