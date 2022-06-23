 Thursday, June 23, 2022 93.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Shadericka Williams Charged With Shooting 2 Women Near Station Street After Loud Argument; Incident Was Caught On Police Real Time Camera

Thursday, June 23, 2022
Shadericka Williams
Shadericka Williams

The incident in which two women were shot early Sunday near Station Street was captured on a camera from the Chattanooga Police Department's Real Time Intelligence Center, leading to an arrest.

 
Shadericka Elicia Williams, 23, faces two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of attempted murder.
She was booked into Silverdale Corrections facility.
 Two women, 29 and 30, were shot at a parking lot near Station Street.on Rossville Avenue.

 

Police said footage showed Ms.

Williams and another female in an altercation with the two victims. The first victim was escorted away from the altercation by a male and put into a vehicle. 


Ms. Williams then rushed to the vehicle and aggressively attempted to open the first victim’s door. The victim exited the vehicle and continued to argue with Ms. Williams. The second victim is shown running up to the argument and throwing a punch; it is unclear if the punch made contact with anyone. 


Ms. Williams is seen creating space between the victims then she proceeds to pull out a pistol and fire two shots. She then flees the scene.

 

The parking lot was crowded with patrons from surrounding establishments who took cover as the shots were fired. 


Both victims identified Ms. Williams in a photo lineup as one of the two females they had the altercation with. A witness was able to describe what both parties were wearing, which was consistent with video footage. 

 

Earlier police said that officers working the area overheard a loud argument coming from a parking lot adjacent to Station Street. As police approached the area, gunfire rang out.
 
Police located two women suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

 

Ms. Williams is scheduled to appear before General Sessions Court Judge Gary Starnes on Tuesday.


