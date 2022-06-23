 Thursday, June 23, 2022 93.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Victoria Ford, 31, Charged With TennCare Fraud

Thursday, June 23, 2022
Victoria Ford
Victoria Ford

A Hamilton County woman has been charged in connection with misrepresenting her circumstances so she could enroll in the state’s TennCare healthcare insurance program. The Office of Inspector General (OIG) and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of Victoria Ford, 31.

Investigators said Ms. Ford intentionally failed to report her correct employment status and income to TennCare, costing the program more than $22,958 in fees and claims.
 
“The Office of Inspector General was established to identify and investigate those who have unlawfully obtained medical benefits meant for others truly in need,” said Inspector General Chad D. Holman. “We investigate these cases across Tennessee and appreciate the help of local law enforcement and local prosecutors to get this work done.”

The TennCare fraud charge is a class D felony and theft of services is a class C felony. The case is being prosecuted by Hamilton County District Attorney General Neal Pinkston.

The OIG, which is separate from TennCare, began full operation in February 2005 and has identified and investigated more than 130,349 potential fraud cases leading to more than $9.2 million being repaid to TennCare.  In the last year ending June 30, 2021, the total estimated cost avoidance was more than $7.5 million. TennCare's budget is comprised of both federal and state dollars. To date, 3,172 people of been charged with TennCare fraud.

The OIG’s “Most Wanted” list can be located online at https://www.tn.gov/finance/fa-oig/fa-oig-most-wanted.html. Anyone with information about a wanted subject is urged to use the contact information on the page.

Through the OIG Cash for Tips Program established by the Legislature, Tennesseans can get cash rewards for TennCare fraud tips that lead to convictions.  Anyone can report suspected TennCare fraud by calling 1-800-433-3982, toll-free, or by logging on to www.tn.gov/oig/ and following the prompts that read “Report TennCare Fraud.”


June 23, 2022

Rep. Esther Helton Pledges To Support Congressional Term Limits

June 23, 2022

Governor Lee Reappoints David Rausch To Lead Tennessee Bureau Of Investigation

June 23, 2022

Victoria Ford, 31, Charged With TennCare Fraud


U.S. Term Limits, the leader in the national, non-partisan movement to limit terms for elected officials, is gathering support from state lawmakers across the nation. Its mission is to get 34 ... (click for more)

Governor Bill Lee announced on Thursday, he will appoint David Rausch to serve a second term as Director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), effective July 1. Director Rausch’s term ... (click for more)

A Hamilton County woman has been charged in connection with misrepresenting her circumstances so she could enroll in the state’s TennCare healthcare insurance program. The Office of Inspector ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Rep. Esther Helton Pledges To Support Congressional Term Limits

U.S. Term Limits, the leader in the national, non-partisan movement to limit terms for elected officials, is gathering support from state lawmakers across the nation. Its mission is to get 34 states to apply for an amendment proposal convention specific to term limits on Congress. Tennessee State Rep. Esther Helton (District 30), has committed support for term limits on Congress ... (click for more)

Governor Lee Reappoints David Rausch To Lead Tennessee Bureau Of Investigation

Governor Bill Lee announced on Thursday, he will appoint David Rausch to serve a second term as Director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), effective July 1. Director Rausch’s term will expire June 30, 2028. “David is a committed public servant who has worked tirelessly to keep Tennessee communities safe,” said GovernorLee. “I appreciate his leadership and am confident ... (click for more)

Opinion

All Politics Should Be Local - And Response

All politics is local is a phrase often attributed to former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Tip O'Neill, although he did not originate it. But is it true? Maybe not. If we look at voting behavior, the turnout for strictly local elections is alarmingly low. It is the U.S. presidential election cycle that drives greater voter turnout, not local issues. An example ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Father’s Request

There is an ever-growing movement in America that yearns for society to embrace proven values. Instead of raucous protests, weekend shootings and “the age of anger,” a huge majority really want America to return to God, embrace country and revere our families. Charles Dennison, a reader of the Epoch Times who lives in Maryland, just submitted his views to the newspaper’s “Dear Next ... (click for more)

Sports

Red Wolves Set Club And League Record With Seven Goal Performance

The Chattanooga Red Wolves came out as hot as the 95-degree weather at kickoff against the Charlotte Independence, compiling a 7-1 route over their USL opponent. In the 88 th minute of the Chattanooga Red Wolves 7-1 route over Charlotte Independence, Independence was awarded a cheeky penalty kick. With the fans belting out their disagreement with the call, Red Wolves’ ... (click for more)

Winners Named At CWGA Play Date At Brainerd

The results of Team Pairs at the Chattanooga Womens Golf Association play date at the Brainerd Golf Course are: 1st: Sue Anne Tinker, Lindsay Berry, Margaret Thompson, Rosalie Basten +22 2nd: Carlene Ryon, Jeanie Reedy, Maggie Massey, Mary Jenkins +19 Gross winner: Sue Anne Tinker 75 Net winner: Rosalie Basten 62 Next week is the City Stroke Play at the Ooltewah ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors