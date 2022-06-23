Victoria Ford, 31, Charged With TennCare Fraud

A Hamilton County woman has been charged in connection with misrepresenting her circumstances so she could enroll in the state’s TennCare healthcare insurance program. The Office of Inspector General (OIG) and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of Victoria Ford, 31.

Investigators said Ms. Ford intentionally failed to report her correct employment status and income to TennCare, costing the program more than $22,958 in fees and claims.



“The Office of Inspector General was established to identify and investigate those who have unlawfully obtained medical benefits meant for others truly in need,” said Inspector General Chad D. Holman. “We investigate these cases across Tennessee and appreciate the help of local law enforcement and local prosecutors to get this work done.”



The TennCare fraud charge is a class D felony and theft of services is a class C felony. The case is being prosecuted by Hamilton County District Attorney General Neal Pinkston.



The OIG, which is separate from TennCare, began full operation in February 2005 and has identified and investigated more than 130,349 potential fraud cases leading to more than $9.2 million being repaid to TennCare. In the last year ending June 30, 2021, the total estimated cost avoidance was more than $7.5 million. TennCare's budget is comprised of both federal and state dollars. To date, 3,172 people of been charged with TennCare fraud.



The OIG’s “Most Wanted” list can be located online at https://www.tn.gov/finance/fa-oig/fa-oig-most-wanted.html. Anyone with information about a wanted subject is urged to use the contact information on the page.



Through the OIG Cash for Tips Program established by the Legislature, Tennesseans can get cash rewards for TennCare fraud tips that lead to convictions. Anyone can report suspected TennCare fraud by calling 1-800-433-3982, toll-free, or by logging on to www.tn.gov/oig/ and following the prompts that read “Report TennCare Fraud.”