Traffic Camera On Hixson Pike Damaged By Arson

A camera on Hixson Pike that monitored drivers’ speed was destroyed by a fire that was intentionally set, according to CFD’s investigators.

On Thursday, at 2:35 a.m., Quint 16 responded to 2627 Hixson Pike on a traffic camera on fire. Firefighters arrived and found that a speed camera on an approximately 10’ pole was on fire. The fire was extinguished by Quint 16 personnel using a dry chemical extinguisher. After the fire was out, it was discovered that the fire was started on purpose by someone hanging a motorcycle tire on the pole and setting it on fire.

The incident remains under investigation.

 Anyone with information is asked to call 423 698-2525. 


Rep. Esther Helton Pledges To Support Congressional Term Limits

June 23, 2022

Governor Lee Reappoints David Rausch To Lead Tennessee Bureau Of Investigation


U.S. Term Limits, the leader in the national, non-partisan movement to limit terms for elected officials, is gathering support from state lawmakers across the nation. Its mission is to get 34 ... (click for more)

Governor Bill Lee announced on Thursday, he will appoint David Rausch to serve a second term as Director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), effective July 1. Director Rausch’s term ... (click for more)



Rep. Esther Helton Pledges To Support Congressional Term Limits

U.S. Term Limits, the leader in the national, non-partisan movement to limit terms for elected officials, is gathering support from state lawmakers across the nation. Its mission is to get 34 states to apply for an amendment proposal convention specific to term limits on Congress. Tennessee State Rep. Esther Helton (District 30), has committed support for term limits on Congress ... (click for more)

Opinion

All Politics Should Be Local - And Response

All politics is local is a phrase often attributed to former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Tip O'Neill, although he did not originate it. But is it true? Maybe not. If we look at voting behavior, the turnout for strictly local elections is alarmingly low. It is the U.S. presidential election cycle that drives greater voter turnout, not local issues. An example ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Father’s Request

There is an ever-growing movement in America that yearns for society to embrace proven values. Instead of raucous protests, weekend shootings and “the age of anger,” a huge majority really want America to return to God, embrace country and revere our families. Charles Dennison, a reader of the Epoch Times who lives in Maryland, just submitted his views to the newspaper’s “Dear Next ... (click for more)

Sports

CFC Extends Unbeaten Streak To 6 Games To Remain In 1st Place

The Chattanooga Football Club has outscored opponents 17-4 since May. CFC Men remain in first place and extended their unbeaten streak to six games after a week on the West Coast in which they secured a win and a draw against two clubs in much larger markets: a 3-0 win over Bay Cities FC from San Francisco and 1-1 draw on Wednesday night against Los Angeles Force. Finley Stadium ... (click for more)

Red Wolves Set Club And League Record With Seven Goal Performance

The Chattanooga Red Wolves came out as hot as the 95-degree weather at kickoff against the Charlotte Independence, compiling a 7-1 route over their USL opponent. In the 88 th minute of the Chattanooga Red Wolves 7-1 route over Charlotte Independence, Independence was awarded a cheeky penalty kick. With the fans belting out their disagreement with the call, Red Wolves’ ... (click for more)


