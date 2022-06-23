Traffic Camera On Hixson Pike Damaged By Arson

A camera on Hixson Pike that monitored drivers’ speed was destroyed by a fire that was intentionally set, according to CFD’s investigators.

On Thursday, at 2:35 a.m., Quint 16 responded to 2627 Hixson Pike on a traffic camera on fire. Firefighters arrived and found that a speed camera on an approximately 10’ pole was on fire. The fire was extinguished by Quint 16 personnel using a dry chemical extinguisher. After the fire was out, it was discovered that the fire was started on purpose by someone hanging a motorcycle tire on the pole and setting it on fire.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 423 698-2525.