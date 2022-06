Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAILEY, KAYLON SEBRON

1967 BEENCEL READ ATL, 31316

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency:

COURT HOLD



BANISTER, BROOKE HELENA

329 VIEWMONT DR TUNNEL HILL, 30755

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BROWN, CYLI AHMAD

1001 S KELLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BURNS, ERIC LEBRON

2723 FOLTS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FRAUDULENT TRANSFER OF MOTOR VEHICLE



BYRD, DEMETRIUS CORNELL

7655 AUSTIN DR APT2 CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CLAY, RHONDA FAYE

69 W 27TH ST Chattanooga, 37408

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



COLLINS, CASEY KOLLIER

4223 HIGHWAY 157 RISING FAWN, 30738

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Public Srv Comm

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COX, ROBERT LLOYD

720 S LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



DANIELS, LNORVY QUINTELL

3911 7TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

$250 PURGE OR 180 DAYS

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



DOTSON, CHARLES EDWARD

316 GLENDALE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



EDWARDS, WILLIE LEE

2009 MUSEUM ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062951

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



FLETCHER, ROBERT B

HOMELESS , 37341

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



FUGET, KAISER KEVON

721 MANSION CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374052243

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Other

SENTENCED TO 30 DAYS



GILLESPIE, GREGORY LAMAR

2570 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073602

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



GRAVETT, JUSTIN WADE

515 COLEMAN CEMETERY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HADDOCK, JOSHUA AARON

1525 AURORA AVE APT 32B CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



HEARD, AMANDA MARIE

14790 HONEYBEE LN SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



HEARD, DANIEL SCOTT

181 HOPE COURT CIRCLE DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR



HERNANDEZ, JUAN RODRIGUES

229 S SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374114126

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR



HILL, JAMES HOWARD

3223 JOSELIN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT UNDER $1000



HOUSE, GREGORY SCOTT

1324 KOBLAN DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR



IREMONGER, CAYLEA NICOLE

4841 BRIGHTON LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)



JACKSON, EMMANDA

7123 HOLLAND LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



JACKSON, MEGAN ASHLEY

8516 HARTWELL LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

VIOLATION OF PROBATION PETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESS

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)



KLAVER, JAMES MICHEAL

6782 COUNTY ROAD 72 FYFFE, 35971

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT



LEE, THOMAS JEFFERSON

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( UNAUTHERIZED USE OF A AUT



LEONARD, AJIA MARIE

3913 ZINNIA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON



LOCKHART, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL

5529 JEWELL ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR



MOORE, CARLOS DEMETRIUS

803 SOUTH CREST RD APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING



MORELAND, DONNELL

1806 FRANCIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062907

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



PARKER, ALYCE RENEE

11052 LOOP RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PAULSEN, RANDALL STERLING

621 MEMORIAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ASSAULT

ASSAULT



PIERCE, RAVEN ASHLYNN

3322 PARKER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

HARASSMENT



PITTMAN, CHARLES WILLIAM

205 ROADRUNNER BLVD LA FAYETTE, 307282161

Age at Arrest: 71 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



PLANK, SHAVONNA LUCINDA

63 JUDITH ST RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



ROBERSON, TIMOTHY PAUL

4016 PATTENTOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VOP (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE)

VOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY)



SEXTON, SHONTA NEVON

5111 WOODLAND VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37417

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SHELTON, DEDRICK JEROME

710 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102101

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

STOP SIGN VIOLATION



SILMON, JOHNNA V

330 KELSEY DR ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



SPRINGS, ELIJAH DEMICHAEL

900 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency:

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATHEFT OF PROPERTYSTUART, JEFFREY MICHAEL104 N DENVER HOMELESS TULSA, 741030000Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONSUGGS, CARLAS ORLANDO2516 KIRBY AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: OtherIN-TRANSITTATE, JOSHUA LEROY1723 SANTA BARBARA CIRCLE SODY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAYTAYLOR, KENNY MONTEZ1705 S.LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYUSHER, MARTREL QUINTON1213 SHOLAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063130Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPUBLIC INTOXICATIONVANDIVER, RACHEL MARIE12893 WESLEY RIDGE LN CLEVELAND, 373116707Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCVARNELL, WALTER STEPHEN1712 E 13TH ST Chattanooga, 374044308Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFAGGRAVATED ASSAULTSTALKINGDOMESTIC ASSAULTTHEFT OF IDENTITYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFHARASSMENTWALKER, ARDARIUS JAMAL815 W MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374024706Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONWALKER, TERENCE ALLEN2006 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043105Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WALTERS, TIFFANI AMBER5305 BENNETT ROAD EASTRIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (JOY RIDING)AGGRAVATED ASSAULTWASSON, JARMELL ANTIONE5111 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTWILLIAMS, SHADERICKA ELICIA5007 BEULAH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDERATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDERRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTYATES, LATASHIA ERNESTINE6220 SHALLOWFORD RD PT 51 CHATTANOOGA, 374215414Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULT