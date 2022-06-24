Hagerty, Blackburn, Fleischmann Applaud U.S. Supreme Court Decision Overturning Roe v Wade; State Democrats Say It "Puts Millions Of Lives In Danger"

Tennessee senators Bill Hagerty and Marsha Blackburn on Friday applauded the decision of the U.S. Supreme Court in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. It overturns the Roe v Wade decision.

Senator Hagerty said, “I believe we have a moral duty to protect unborn children who cannot protect themselves. Today is a consequential day, not only for those who believe that all life is a precious gift, but also for American democracy and the rule of law.

"This decision doesn’t ban abortion - it simply returns decision-making on abortion to the people. That’s how it should be in a republic - matters not addressed by the Constitution should be decided by the people through their elected representatives, not by nine unelected judges in Washington, D.C.

"I will continue to strongly advocate for pro-life policies that safeguard our children and our families.”

Senator Blackburn said, “Having worked alongside Tennesseans to protect the innocent lives of unborn children for years, I applaud today’s Supreme Court ruling. Despite false claims from the left, this decision will not ban abortion. Instead, it returns the decision to the states and empowers state legislatures with more flexibility to craft policy through the democratic process.

“It is unacceptable that a draft opinion was leaked in advance and that the person responsible has not been caught. The leaker has jeopardized the safety of our justices, and threats of violence by the radical militant mob are unacceptable. We appreciate the brave law enforcement officers working overtime to protect our justices and their families.”

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann said, “Today is a momentous and historic day for our Republic. Forty-nine years ago, in 1973, the Supreme Court twisted our Constitution to create the right to abortion that has never existed in the Constitution. With today’s ruling, the egregious and wrongly decided Roe v. Wade decision and 1992’s Planned Parenthood v. Casey decision have been struck down, and the question of abortion goes back to the states and the people where it belongs.”

“Since 1973, over 63 million innocent babies have been killed because of Roe. Beginning today, every unborn child has the chance to live as our Creator intended. I am proud that Tennessee will lead the way to protect life in our state now Roe is gone.”

The Tennessee Democratic Party said the decision "puts millions of lives in danger."

The Democratic statement said, "Clearly, this is a blow to Americans everywhere, but in Tennessee, abortion is most at risk due to a trigger law that will outlaw abortion without the federal right. This trigger law now criminalizes any abortion unless necessary to prevent death or 'serious risk of substantial and irreversible impairment of a major bodily function.' The abortion ban puts millions of Tennesseeans in danger and takes away their bodily autonomy.

"With a ruling decided on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization today, the Supreme Court has voted to reverse decades of reproductive rights by overturning Roe v. Wade. Many have feared this decision for years - a half-century long federal guarantee of our right to bodily autonomy is gone.

Hendrell Remus, TNDP chair, said, “This decision is a direct assault on the rights of Tennesseeans. The Court's interpretation of the constitution on this issue is flawed and a direct insertion of political activism on the highest court in the land. This decision made by a conservative majority on the court, will empower a radical majority serving in state legislatures across the country. Politicians will be even more emboldened by this decision to impose their most restrictive views on us. Today, an essential and lifesaving freedom was discarded by a court installed to protect it.”

Brit Bender, TNDP executive director,said, “We are going to keep pushing back against anti-choice representatives and legislation any chance we get. The Tennessee Democratic Party will work to support pro-choice candidates and legislators as well as abortion rights groups in state. We’re prepared to fight for the safety and autonomy of Tennesseeans.”

Tennessee Right to Life praised "the U.S. Supreme Court’s courageous decision to overturn its own precedent in Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey in today’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health . The justices, in a 5-4 decision to overturn Roe and 6-3 decision to uphold Mississippi's 15-week ban, voted to no longer recognize a federal constitutional right to abortion and, thus, return the issue of abortion regulation to the states and their elected Representatives and Senators.

"In Tennessee, the Human Life Protection Act, a 'trigger law,' passed in 2019 and supported by Tennessee Right to Life, will presumably now go into effect and prohibit all abortions except when the life of the mother is at risk.





"In the decision, written by Justice Samuel Alito, the majority stated that Roe was ' egregiously decided' much like Plessy v. Ferguson and that abortion ' is not deeply rooted in this Nation’s history and tradition.'





Stacy Dunn, president of Tennessee Right to Life, said, “This is a historic moment that we have been fighting for and working toward since our organization was founded in the wake of Roe.

“This is a victory for democracy. For the first time in almost 50 years, the voters and their elected representatives will have control over this issue rather than unelected judges, and we applaud that,” said Dunn. “This decision will allow our Tennessee laws to reflect our Tennessee values that unborn children should be protected by law and that every person deserves the right to be born.”





