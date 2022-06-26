Police Blotter: Man Invited To Woman's Hotel Room Takes Her Car In The Morning And Spray Paints It Black; Woman Scammed Out Of $650 For Fake Rental Property

A woman told police she met a man named Chris at a gas station on Shallowford Road near

the Waffle House at midnight. She said she and the man then went to Waffle House, but did not

eat. She said she decided to take the man back to her hotel room. The next morning when she woke up, Chris was gone. She said she then discovered her car key and debit card were missing as well. The woman waited a full day to report it stolen because she thought he would return it. She said that she got a message from him on Facebook saying that he had spray-painted the car black and it was in the parking lot of Mattress Firm at 2700 Shallowford Road. Police went

to check that location and the vehicle was there and, sure enough, was spray-painted black. Police transported the woman to her vehicle and she said she wanted to press charges. Police told her they would need some more information on the man to pursue charges Police told her if she got identifying information she could call the police non-emergency number and have it added to the report. She said to just forget it since she got her car back.

A man called police back after reporting a theft of a breathalyzer from an apartment on Cherokee Boulevard. The man said he found out the package had been delivered to the wrong mailbox in the apartment building. He said that a neighbor brought the package to him last night.

A woman on Hickory Brook Road told police she put her recycling bin out the night before, and when she went to walk her dog that morning, it was gone.

A woman told police that someone used her name, date of birth and Social Security number to open an account with Babcock Furniture, 5856 Brainerd Road. She said the store would not tell her what address was used to have furniture delivered to. She said that no furniture was sold on the account opened in her name, thus there are no financial loss by her or the store.

An employee at Harbor Freight, 4860 Hixson Pike, showed police video of a white male, approximately 6' and of slender build, walking out of the business with a generator and not paying.

Pictures of the man will be sent to CPD sworn in attempts to identify him. The employee said they would like to prosecute for the theft.

A husband and wife told police their credit/debit cards were fraudulently used at Walmart on Gunbarrel Road. They said that the cards and wallet were stolen at Costco in Fort Olgethorpe and that a report had been made. They said the suspects then traveled to the Gunbarrel Road Walmart and made two purchases. The couple said an employee at the Walmart had pulled video surveillance of the suspected purchases. The case will be forwarded to a fraud investigator.

An employee at Walgreens, 110 N. Market St., showed police video of two unknown light-skinned females concealing hygiene and cosmetic items inside their purses. Both women exited the business without paying. The video quality was poor and had no identifying features to attempt to get identification of the women.

While working the Chattanooga Dealers Auto Auction, an officer was informed that a vehicle had come into their possession that was reported as stolen out of Knox County. The vehicle was recovered and towed to Fords Garage at 2712 Benton Ave. at the request of Knox County, as well as an administrative message sent to have the vehicle removed from NCIC.

Police observed a black male wearing a white jacket and walking down Webb Road towards Highway 58. Police found this strange as it was approximately 90 degrees outside. Police made contact with the man who identified himself. Police asked him if he had any weapons on him and he said he did not. Police asked him if it was okay to search him and his backpack and he said police could search. While searching his backpack, police found a black bandana and a blue bandana. Police asked him if he was affiliated with any gangs and he said he "rolled with his homies." When police asked him who his homies were, he just said his "homies." Police checked him for any active attachments and found none.

Police were called to a disorder at the Smoothie King, 5200 Highway 153. A woman said she accidentally opened her vehicle's door into a man's vehicle, leaving a small mark near the front of the vehicle.

A disorder was reported at a residence on Edith Lane. A couple were involved in a verbal disagreement, but after a short discussion with police, a compromise was reached and they went their separate ways for the evening.

A woman on Olive Street told police she was angry with a man and wanted him to leave. The man called a cab and left the area after police arrived.

A suspicious woman was reported at the Comfort Inn, 3117 Parker Lane. Police located the woman matching the description sitting in a black sedan and identified her. She told police she was staying in room 315. She said she had come outside for a few minutes to get away from her roommate.



A man on Ocoee Street told police that his neighbor across the street was able to provide security camera footage of an incident. The video showed that at approximately 5:20 p.m. a Mercury taxi cab arrived at the man's residence on Ocoee Street and parked in front. A man was seen exiting the front passenger side of the cab and walking into the neighbor's yard out of view from the camera. A short time later, the man is back in camera view carrying a large rock. The man is then observed throwing the rock at the caller's truck, then getting back into the taxi and leaving eastbound on Ocoee Street.

A woman told police that she found a 4BR/ 2Bath house for rent on Facebook Market Place on Ziegler Road for $700 a month and a $400 security deposit. She said she started communicating

with the property owner identified as Phabrice Glenn through text messages and the owner provided her with an email address. The woman said she sent $650 to the owner through Cashapp, and the owner gave her a move in date. The woman also said the owner said the house key was inside a lockbox in the back of the house. The woman said she went to the house, but the door was locked, and there was no lockbox in the back of the house. She said she tried to call the owner several times, but the phone number was now disconnected.