Hagerty Statement On U.S. Supreme Court’s Decision Protecting A School Employee’s Right To Pray

United States Senator Bill Hagerty Monday released the following statement on the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Kennedy v. Bremerton School District:

“The United States will continue to be a beacon of freedom and religious liberty with this decision by the Supreme Court protecting a coach’s constitutional right to silently kneel and pray after school football games.

"This is a fundamental right that Coach Kennedy did not forfeit by working at a public school, and forcing him to choose between his faith and his job was wrong and unlawful.

"I applaud the Court for this decision.”