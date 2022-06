Note - the Mayor's salary will increase along with the county mayor, but that has not yet been set at the county.)

Top City Of Chattanooga Salaries 2022

Police Blotter: Woman Leaves Wallet On Back Of Her Car, Losing $500 Cash And $9,000 Ring; Man Asks Police For Ride To GA Line To Get Away From Gangsters

Dr. Renee Murley appointed As Boyd Buchanan’s New Head Of School; Leaves Director Of The School Of Education Post At UTC

( Note - the Mayor's salary will increase along with the county mayor, but that has not yet been set at the county.) Employee Name Department Name Position Name Salary ... (click for more)

A woman told police she was pumping gas at 7022 Shallowford Road and left her wallet on the back of her vehicle. She said she left the scene and came back once she realized her wallet was gone. ... (click for more)