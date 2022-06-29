 Wednesday, June 29, 2022 83.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

County Approves $881.2 Million Budget With No Tax Increase

Wednesday, June 29, 2022

The County Commission on Wednesday approved a $881.2 million budget with no property tax increase.

The tax rate remains at $2.2373 per $100 of assessed valuation.

The spending includes $523 million for education, which is a $31 million increase. 

County Mayor Jim Coppinger said, “This fiscally conservative budget allows us to do several things that need to be addressed while maintaining the fiscal policies that have allowed us to maintain our Triple A bond rating from each of the three major rating agencies.”

 

He said some of his key initiatives in this budget were to continue to support public health with $5.4 million dedicated to fighting the still-present COVID virus.

Also, to increase funding for corrections officers within the sheriff’s department, 15 percent of the entire budget is dedicated to public safety.

 

The mayor also said that additional funding in the budget will go toward retaining and hiring vital positions such as EMS workers and highway department workers, as well as corrections officers. He said it has become increasingly difficult to retain workers at pre-existing wages.

 

Government workers will also see a three percent pay raise or $2,500 in salary increases in a continuing effort to retain and hire qualified workers.

 

He said $6.2 million will be used for critical capital needs of the highway department, emergency medical services, law enforcement and the parks and recreation department.

 

County Mayor Coppinger expressed his appreciation to the finance team headed by Lee Brouner and Vonda Patrick and their predecessors for not only this budget, but each budget since taking office in 2011.

 

He said he will be presenting separately to the commission budget requests that will come from American Rescue Plan monies. Those presentations are expected to include additional money for the Urban League, local volunteer fire departments, an EMS training center and renovations to the downtown health department.

 

The county fund balance (rainy day fund) is at $130 million. That is after a $16 million payment for McDonald Farm in Sale Creek.

 

To get to the balanced budget, County Mayor Coppinger said $31 million had to be cut from $42 million in higher spending requests from the various departments and agencies. 

 

Major increases were listed as capital outlay $15 million, debt service $2.85 million, volunteer services (fire departments) $2.25 million and the county attorney's office $497,000 (to deal with additional lawsuits, including many dealing with the jail).

Salaries and employee benefits are 54 percent of general fund budget requests.

There will be no increase in health insurance costs.

 

 


Huge, 2-Story House At Cameron Hill's 517 W. 7th Street Functioned As An Oversized Duplex

Top City Of Chattanooga Salaries 2022

Police Blotter: Police Track Down Walmart Thief At Waffle House; Vandal Uses Brass Knuckles To Break Window


Huge, 2-Story House At Cameron Hill's 517 W. 7th Street Functioned As An Oversized Duplex

A huge two-story house at the corner of West Seventh Street and Cypress on the side of Cameron Hill functioned throughout its short life as an over-sized duplex. Many of the fine homes on Cameron Hill, including some that were much smaller, were eventually divided into multiple homes. This house had a downstairs resident and an upstairs one from when it was built in the early ... (click for more)

Top City Of Chattanooga Salaries 2022

( Note - the Mayor's salary will increase along with the county mayor, but that has not yet been set at the county.) Employee Name Department Name Position Name Salary Rate Bean, Russell J General Government City Judge $194,803.00 Paty, Sherry B General Government City Judge $194,803.00 Kelly, Tim A Executive Branch ... (click for more)

Soddy Daisy: Home To Bad Food, Worse Roads, And No Gasoline - And Response

I enjoy Soddy Daisy. Truly I do. But over the past six years or so, everything in the town has been going downhill, and quite fast. There is simply no place to eat in Soddy Daisy that offers any nutritional value or variety. Burger King, McDonald's, Sonic, KFC, Taco Bell, Wendy's, Bojangles. This is what we have to feed our children. Now a couple people may say what about ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Yes, Coach Can Pray

In 2015 Joe Kennedy, a career Marine, was told by a “woke” crowd of educators that he could no longer be an assistant high school football coach in Seattle, Washington. The problem was that he publicly knelt and prayed on the field’s 50-yard line after every game and there were some school administrators that felt he was an undue influence on non-religious students. On Monday ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Kayakers Compete At World Championships

Two kayakers from Chattanooga are representing the United States of America in the Kayak Freestyle World Championships in Nottingham, England, UK from June 27 to July 2. Taft Sibley, 35, and Bennett Smith, 25, were both selected to represent the USA in the men’s squirt boat and men’s kayak category respectively. They are now both stalwarts of the US Freestyle Team in their ... (click for more)

Heartbreaking Defeat: Barons Top Lookouts, 12-9

If this was a fishing story, it would be about the Big One That Got Away. It’s not, but the overriding theme is still the same in the Big One That Got Away. In this case, we’re talking about minor league baseball in general and more specifically the Chattanooga Lookouts. Facing the hottest team in the league in the Birmingham Barons at AT&T Field Tuesday night, the ... (click for more)


