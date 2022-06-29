Tivoli Foundation Asks $2 Million In County Help For $52 Million Restoration Of Tivoli, Fowler Building

The Tivoli Foundation is asking county government for $2 million in help for its planned $52 million complete renovation and restoration of the Tivoli Theatre and the adjacent former Fowler Brothers building.

Nick Wilkinson, foundation executive director, said the ambitious plan in the 700 block of Broad Street "will require support from the public and various private organizations and individuals to fund the renovation and restoration efforts."

He said the city of Chattanooga has agreed to provide funding of up to $6 million toward the project and the state of Tennessee has pledged funding to the project of $360,000.

A resolution prepared for the County Commission says, "There are sufficient funds available for this appropriation using proceeds from the Federal American Rescue Plan Act."