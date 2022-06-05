14 People Shot Near Bar Close To Parkridge Hospital On McCallie Avenue; Several Hit By Cars; 3 Killed; Several In Critical Condition

Fourteen people were shot in the 2100 block of McCallie Avenue early Sunday morning, Chattanooga Police said. Three others were struck by vehicles at the scene.

Three people have died and several others are in critical condition.

Two of the people who died were shot, while a third was struck by a vehicle.

Of the 17 injured, 16 were adults and one was a juvenile.

There were both male and female victims.

Family members at the scene said a 24-year-old relative had been shot and killed in the incident.

Police Chief Celeste Murphy said there were multiple shooters. She said none were in custody.

She said concerning people hit by vehicles she did not know if they were driven by some involved in the shooting or if they involved people trying to get away from the scene.

Chief Murphy called it "a tragic incident with multiple victims."

The shooting was near Parkridge Medical Center in the vicinity of Mary's Bar.

Police closed off the shooting scene with crime tape. Over a dozen police cruisers blocked off streets near the hospital.

Police said the first calls came in at 2:22 at McCallie and Willow. Officers converged on the area and immediately started calling for ambulances.

Facebook videos showed multiple people partying in the street outside the bar just before the shots rang out.

There was a second shooting in the vicinity of Fort Street near Carter Street and U.S. 27 downtown on the Southside. Three people were shot there. The injuries are not life-threatening.

That occurred after 11 p.m. on Saturday night.

The new outbreak of shootings comes a week after a downtown shooting that left six youths shot, including two in critical condition.