PHOTOS: Saturday At Riverbend Festival

June 5, 2022
A loss prevention employee at Walmart, 5764 Hwy. 153, showed police camera footage of a Latino male attempting to walk out of the garden section with a buggy of items while wearing a Walmart ... (click for more)
Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly and CPD Chief Celeste Murphy held a joint press conference on Sunday afternoon, to address the shooting that occurred early Sunday morning on McCallie Avenue.
Mayor ... (click for more)
(click for more)
A loss prevention employee at Walmart, 5764 Hwy. 153, showed police camera footage of a Latino male attempting to walk out of the garden section with a buggy of items while wearing a Walmart employee vest. Loss prevention grabbed the buggy before he could get any items out of it and he threw the vest down and ran away. Police attempted to locate the man, but never did.
* * * ... (click for more)
Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly and CPD Chief Celeste Murphy held a joint press conference on Sunday afternoon, to address the shooting that occurred early Sunday morning on McCallie Avenue.
Mayor Kelly said, "I am tired of standing before you and talking about guns and bodies. Stop the shooting and stop the violence."
Chief Murphy said, "Enough is enough. We ensure that we will ... (click for more)
People blame deadbeat parents for their children's crimes. How can you pass along something that you never had? We are into three and four generations of deadbeat, thug parents with each generation presenting a new level of thuggery.
No, these so called parents don’t know where their 14-year-old kid is at midnight because, honestly, most don’t care. Kids know this so they invent ... (click for more)
On Saturday the Uvalde (Texas) School Board declined to punish school police chief Pedro “Pete” Arredondo for failing to confront a shooter who – during an uninterrupted 80-minute spree – killed 19 people and wounded 17 others at Robb Elementary School. Arredondo has been heavily criticized for his faltering reactions following the May 24 debacle. Investigations by the Texas Department ... (click for more)
It was blue bedlam.
After a 19 th minute set piece shot was deflected back into the field of play, Isabel Aguilar ripped into the fray. She didn’t need a dribble or setup touch to get power on the rebound shot, and it accelerated past the keeper for a Chattanooga FC 1-0 lead. The team carried that momentum through the rest of the match, and CFC's revived women’s team came ... (click for more)
The Red Wolves welcomed Union Omaha to CHI Memorial Stadium on Saturday night as they looked to rebound from their midweek game against the Richmond Kickers. Obleda’s side fell behind, as Joseph Brito snuck one past Carlos Avilez in the second minute to put Union Omaha up 0-1 - a score that held to the end.
The home side had a great chance in the 10th minute as Rey Ortiz served ... (click for more)