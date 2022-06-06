Police Blotter: Stolen Trash Can #0011829 Believed To Have Been Taken To Tent City; Suspicious Man Just Fishing To Get His Mind Off Breakup With Girlfriend

Police responded to a residence on Walker Avenue on reports of a stolen city trash can. Police were provided with can #0011829 and checked the area, but were unable to locate the can. A man there told police that he is unaware of where the can is, but believes it was stolen and taken to a tent city.

An anonymous caller reported a black male and a black female were in the middle of the roadway arguing at 7646 Lee Hwy. Police spoke with the couple and they said they were in a verbal argument over money. Both left the area, going their separate ways.



Police spoke with a driver at 480 Interstate 75 NB who said that he was avoiding another vehicle that was merging into his lane. He said he swerved and ran off the road, damaging his own vehicle. He said that he did not want a report and that he was going to drive his vehicle from the scene.

A verbal disorder was reported at a residence on Montview Drive. A woman told police she was arguing with a man and she wanted him to leave. Before police arrived, the man decided to take his property out of the duplex so he would not get into a further disorder. He moved all of his belongings out of the woman's residence and called a friend of his to help him transport his items.

The plate on a suspicious vehicle, a blue Honda Pilot, came back in the system as possibly stolen. The vehicle was unoccupied and parked half in the road and half in the grass along the 4900 block of 13th Avenue. Police had NCIC verify that the plate was stolen and then verified that the vehicle was not stolen. NCIC removed the plate from the system as stolen. The plate was confiscated and turned into Property.

A man reported his truck was stolen from his work at Brock LLC, 2011 W Polymer Dr. He said a co-worker said he saw his silver Ford F150 leave the parking lot in a hurry, but did not see who was inside. The co-worker then saw the vehicle owner was still on scene with the vehicle gone, so he told him about seeing the truck leave. The truck owner said his vehicle sits directly in front of his office where he can see it, and he did not notice it was gone. He does have the keys on him and doesn't understand how it was started. He said the truck is lifted, with wide tires and tinted windows. There was also a Ruger LCP .380 in the truck. Both truck and firearm were entered into NCIC.

An officer was traveling south on Dupont Parkway when he was flagged down by a man who was stuck on the side of the road. The man said that his vehicle (TN tag, white Volvo) had run out of gas. Per his request, police gave him a ride to the Raceway at 3459 Amnicola Hwy.

A woman on Tennessee Avenue told police that an old acquaintance who lives in California had texted her harassing messages. She said she has blocked his number, and wanted police to be aware of the situation. She gave police that man's name, but said she has no other identifying information. She said he lives in California and she has not had any contact with him for several years.

Police located a vehicle that had been reported stolen from W. Shepherd Road at the Chateau Royal Apartments, 25 S. Germantown Road. Police were able to pull numerous finger prints off of the exterior and interior of the vehicle. The prints were turned into the AFIS unit for processing. Police notified the owner and he came to recover the vehicle. The vehicle was taken out of NCIC as stolen.

A man told me that someone had stolen his truck. He said that he was at work at Gestamp, 4120 Jersey Pike, and when he came out, his truck was gone. He said he went back inside and looked at the camera footage. He said that a vehicle pulled into the parking lot and one black male got out, got into his truck and left. He said the keys were inside the truck, and it was unlocked. The vehicle was entered into NCIC.

Police were sent to check the area of the 2000 block of Morgan Avenue for a stolen GMC Sierra from a residence on Jersey Pike. Police observed the stolen truck traveling north on Morgan Avenue at a high rate of speed. The vehicle took a right onto E. 28th Street from Morgan Avenue and was not seen again. Dispatch was notified by On Star the vehicle was parked in the 2900 block of 12th Avenue. Officers checked the area, but did not locate the vehicle. Then On Star notified Dispatch the vehicle had been disabled and was parked behind 2905 15th Avenue. When police arrived there, the stolen truck was located, unoccupied. The vehicle was processed for fingerprints. The apartments the vehicle was behind did have video cameras, but no contact was

made with the owner of the buildings. The owner of the vehicle was notified his vehicle had been recovered. He arrived on scene and police had him look inside the vehicle to see if anything did not belong to him. The man said a Bud Light beer can sitting in the driver's door did not belong to him. The beer can was also processed for prints. The man called a personal tow for his vehicle, due to the keys not being left with the abandoned vehicle. Fingerprints were turned in for processing for suspect information, along with the beer can from the driver's side door. The vehicle was removed from NCIC.

A woman on Lupton Drive told police that someone broke the passenger front window of her vehicle. She said nothing was taken that she knows of. She said this occurred between 5:30-8 p.m.

A man at an apartment on Standifer Gap Road told police he was having a verbal argument with his ex-girlfriend inside his apartment. He said she got upset and slammed the front door on her

way out of the apartment causing a 43'' flat-screen TV to fall off the TV stand and damage the screen.

A man on S. Willow Street who had reported his vehicle stolen told police that the vehicle had been tracked by the dealership to an address on 5th Street. The vehicle was recovered and released to the owner. The vehicle was removed from NCIC.

While patrolling the area, police observed a dark-colored Mazda SUV backed up to the brush line, behind the Rocky Top Granite warehouse, 3000 Broad St. Police approached the vehicle, but discovered no occupants and no people in the vicinity. Due to the escalating number of copper theft in the area, police found this vehicle suspicious.

A disorder was reported at an apartment on Shallowford Road. Police found a man who was

intoxicated and arguing with the complainant's son. Police gave the man a ride to the Hamilton Inn at Rossville Boulevard at 27th Street.

While patrolling the area, police performed a perimeter check at 2335 Chestnut St. This construction site/business has been burglarized in the past, as it is unable to be completely secured. Police observed that the drive-in gate was open and had not been secured.

Police and Dispatch attempted to contact a responsible party, but were unable to reach them.

Police performed a sweep of the interior of the fence and assorted structures, but located no people. It is unknown if the fence was accidentally left open or if property was stolen.

While patrolling the area at Holmes Street//St Elmo Avenue, police observed a white minivan, parked in the far corner of a parking lot, far from any businesses. The van (TN tag) was unoccupied and no one was around it. Police checked the surrounding areas for potential suspects attempting to steal scrap metal or copper, but located no one.

A woman on E. 50th Street called police to assist her with a disorder prevention. She told police that she needed to grab a car seat from inside a residence there. The woman entered the residence, grabbed the car seat and then exited the residence and got into her vehicle and left.

Police responded to a suspicious vehicle, a green and black Mazda, at 3817 Cummings Road. Police spoke with a man who had parked the car on the side of the roadway and was fishing. He told police that he had just split up with his girlfriend and he was just trying to clear his mind by fishing. The man was told that he was not allowed to be fishing at this location without a proper fishing license. He had no active warrants in NCIC and was told he needed to leave the area.