Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BALLARD, MARKEE

1809 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



BARRON, TREVOR WADE

1150 EAST 8TH STREE CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RECKLESS DRIVING



BRISTER, JEREMY JAMAL

38 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (VOP)

DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSUALT (VOP)

DOMESTIC AGG ASSAULT (VOP)

AGGRAVATED ASSUALT (VOP)

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION (VOP)



CALFEE, JAMES ANDREW

6307 JAN LN HARRISON, 373419419

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



CASEY, KEVIN PATRICK

801 CALIBRE WOODS DR NE ATLANTA, 303293946

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



CHASTAIN, EDNA GAIL

5512 HILLBROOK LANE HIXSON, 37373

Age at Arrest: 67 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE



COLLIS, ROGER WESLEY

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



CORBETT, COLTON BYRON

8315 CROSSBOW COURT OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

SPEEDING



EARLY, ZACHARY OWEN

5105 MCDONALD ROAD MCDONALD, 37353

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FINLEY, CHASE

3700 CHERRYTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSIONOF CONTROLLED SU



GARCIA, ALEJANDRO

1496 OAK TREE LN SE CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



GRAVETT, LISA BELINDA

1211 THATCHER RD.

SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL SIMULATIONCRIMINAL SIMULATIONHAMMONDS, BRIAN LADELLE1108 SOUTH KELLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULTHAMPTON, CARL EDWARD2113 BERRY LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARHANISZEWSKI, HENRY A3073 BAGGETT TRL SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373771293Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFALSE REPORTSOBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICEPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAHAVIS, AARON5350 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS DRIVINGSEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSESPEEDINGTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONJONES, CHARLES GEROME4814 MELTON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYAGGRAVATED ASSAULTEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS DRIVINGSPEEDINGDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONKEEF, CRAIG DEWAYNE265 RIVER ST GUILD, 37340Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARMCGOWAN, ASHLEY SYBLE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTMIKES, CHRISTOPHER DEMARIOUS214 BOOTH ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULTSPEEDINGDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARERECKLESS DRIVINGRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEVIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAWMILLER, KAWANDA DONSHAE3916 JUNIPER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374212148Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFAGGRAVATED ASSAULTLEAVING SCENE ACCIDENTMYREE, JACQUELINE NMN2216 E 26TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTPAXTON, WALTER LEE1513 MCKELLY FAIR WAY SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPIERCE, CHRISTOPHER A154 FARMINGDALE PL SE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSESTALLION, TAYSHAUN LEBRON2706 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED BURGLARYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTURNER, CHRISTOPHER JERMAINE727 E 11TH ST/ HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WELLER, JOSHUA PATRICK10369 BAKER BOY DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: OtherBOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (BUI)RECKLESS OP. OF BOAT OR VESSEL (PROHIBITED ACTS)