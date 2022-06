Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

APPLEBERRY, DOMINIQUE NATASHA

1717 CAMBRIDGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT UNDER 1,000



ATKINS, TRACY DEWAYNE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BALDWIN, TOMMY LEE

8417 IRIS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374214335

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIO DRIVERS LICENSE LAW

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION



BALLESTEROS, DANIEL GAYTAN

1 JANUARY 148 MEXICO,

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



BREWER, GREGORY DEWAYNE

1005 MOSS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD



DONAHOO, STEPHANIE KAY

214 BLACKWELL FARM RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FALLINS, CARLO DENNELL

1812 ORCHARD KNOB AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 374032612

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GRIFFITH, ZACHERY DAVID

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Walden

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HAWKINS, BRANDON EUGENE

6293 TELETHA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HELTON, WILLIAM CAVIN

3312 RONDABOO DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



HEWITT, RASEAN EMMANUEL

3722 JUANDALE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED



HIGGINBOTHAM, ELLIOTT

1110 COLLINS CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



HOLLOWAY, BRITTNIE MICHELLE

6749 ARDIS LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HOLLOWAY, TYLER DANIEL

10603 CARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HOOD, WALTER JAMES

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



JONES, DEVON DRAKE EUGENE

4207DAVIS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



KATSIANIS, MATTHEW

HOMELESS EAST RIDGE,

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



KOCHENOWER, BOTHE KORTLAND

3306 MONTVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LAMBAS, PARISA M

727 E.

11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)MAZARIEGOS, JOSE ENRIQUE2417 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044622Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDINDECENT EXPOSURERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONMEADORS, CAMERON SCOTT919 CREEK DRIVE REDBANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEMOORE, ANTHONY LEE171 SEVENTH ST. ROSSVILE, 30741Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED BURGLARYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFPARMENTER, CRYSTAL CIMINI1040 CRAIGMILLS ST. CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARPATRICK, JACLYN NICOLE529 JORDAN LANDING CIRCLE SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS -COCAINE FOR RESALE)FAILURE TO APPEARPLANZER, ASHLEY MEGHAN816 ALTAMONT ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)POWELL, TERRELL THE ONE132 ANTOINETTE AVE MCDONOUGH, 302528808Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAREADUS, DEONTE MARQUELL3411 GAY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTRHODES, TRAVIS MALIK-ANTHONY3012 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071527Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALESALANIC POP, GRICELDA AMANDINA4024 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SIMON-REYNOSO, ERIBERTO LEONEL1813 UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSETRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONSTEPP, DEREK D1401 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063306Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCESUMMER, JOHN ROBERT415 FERN TRL SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373773110Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESUTTON, TAMIA3003 WOODSIDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER 1,000TAYLOR, DARNELL ALLEN2105 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETHOMPSON, ISAAC11255 HALLETT STREET SODDYDAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyAGGRAVATED BURGLARYWALTON, MARY ETTA7716 RIDGE BAY DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 79 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYWARREN, DUSTYN85 WILLIAMS PARK FLINTSTONE, 30752Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)WATTS HARRELL, KATIESHA SHALL1804 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041302Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER 1,000WRIGHT, DILLARD RAY8714 SPRINGFIELD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAOPEN CONTAINER LAWREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATEWYATT, BRIASHA5409 SUNNYSIDE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER $1000