In the 1990’s when New York City was a criminal’s dream, Rudy Giuliani brought the “Broken Window Doctrine” to national attention with his policing efforts to stop squeegee men who harassed drivers with unsolicited windshield washing. In criminology, the broken windows theory states that visible signs of crime, anti-social behavior and civil disorder create an urban environment ... (click for more)

As knowledgeable people scramble for solutions after two mass shootings in Chattanooga in an eight-day period, a curfew for unaccompanied minors is a must. Right now, there is a 10 p.m. curfew for those 16 and younger, and an 11 p.m. for those 18 and under, but the curfews are worthless unless they are enforced. By “enforced,” I mean a parent or guardian has to come pick up a child ... (click for more)