City Council Approves $350 Million Budget With No Tax Increase On 1st Reading

Tuesday, June 7, 2022

The City Council on Tuesday approved on first reading the $350 million budget submitted early by Mayor Tim Kelly. It does not include a tax increase.

Nearly half of the spending is for public safety, including $85.4 million for the Police Department and $59.8 million for the Fire Department.

The city is investing heavily in the issue of affordable housing and in road improvements.

introduced his proposal for the Fiscal Year 2023 budget for the city of Chattanooga. The proposed operating budget projects $317 million in revenue and expects to spend $350 million in expenses.

Other spending includes $37.5 million for Public Works, $14.6 million for education and community development, $14.1 million for parks and outdoors, $7.76 million for agencies, $3.1 million for economic development and planning, and $1.41 million for equity and community development.

Brent Goldberg, chief financial officer, said the city will have its largest rainy day fund in its history. 


June 8, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Blackmailed With Video After Skyping With Woman On Flirtini Match; $2,500 Electric Bike Stolen Off The Back Of Truck Parked At Hotel

June 8, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

June 7, 2022

A man on Little Sorrel Road told police he was being blackmailed by an unknown woman he met on Flirtini Match. He said that unbeknownst to him, "Sofia" recorded him while they were Skyping. "Sofia"

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, CARLA 71 MULL VALLEY RD MORGANTON, 30560 Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD AGGRAVATED ASSAULT VANDALISM/MALICIOUS

The City Council on Tuesday approved on first reading the $350 million budget submitted early by Mayor Tim Kelly. It does not include a tax increase. Nearly half of the spending is for public



A man on Little Sorrel Road told police he was being blackmailed by an unknown woman he met on Flirtini Match. He said that unbeknownst to him, "Sofia" recorded him while they were Skyping. "Sofia" is supposedly in the Philippines and now has demanded the man give her $1,650 or she will release the video to all his Facebook friends. The only information the man has on the suspect

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, CARLA 71 MULL VALLEY RD MORGANTON, 30560 Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD AGGRAVATED ASSAULT VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF ALDERETE, JOE ERIC 115 HARLEY DAVIDSON DRIVE TRENTON, 30752 Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous Charges

Opinion

Mayor Kelly’s Crime Wave Will Only Get Worse - And Response

In the 1990's when New York City was a criminal's dream, Rudy Giuliani brought the "Broken Window Doctrine" to national attention with his policing efforts to stop squeegee men who harassed drivers with unsolicited windshield washing. In criminology, the broken windows theory states that visible signs of crime, anti-social behavior and civil disorder create an urban environment

Roy Exum: Police Need Our Help

I'll bet a dollar to your dime that over 75 percent of people in Hamilton County don't know anything about "the Atlas One App." That's how you submit a tip to the Chattanooga Police Department following two mass shootings over the past two weekends. But even the nine-year-old who was shot Saturday night on Fort Street knows how to dial 423/643-5100 to share confidential information

Sports

"Just A Jersey Boy Living My Dream" - Travis Ward Has Found A Home In Chattanooga

Once play begins, Travis Ward never stops moving. He spends 90 minutes alternating between locking down his side of the pitch and providing an aggressive presence in attack as a fullback. His defense is nothing to scoff at, but Ward's pace is best-deployed as a pseudo-winger who can beat his defender and cross the ball in. "If we're on top of the game, it allows me to get

UTC Adds Takia Davis To Women's Basketball Lineup

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga head coach Shawn Poppie announced the addition of Takia Davis to the 2022-23 women's basketball lineup. "I am ecstatic to be adding Takia Davis to our women's basketball program," Mocs head coach Shawn Poppie said of his latest addition. "Takia is an athletic post player who plays with a lot of energy and emotion. Her ability to run the


