City Council Approves $350 Million Budget With No Tax Increase On 1st Reading

The City Council on Tuesday approved on first reading the $350 million budget submitted early by Mayor Tim Kelly. It does not include a tax increase.

Nearly half of the spending is for public safety, including $85.4 million for the Police Department and $59.8 million for the Fire Department.

The city is investing heavily in the issue of affordable housing and in road improvements.

Other spending includes $37.5 million for Public Works, $14.6 million for education and community development, $14.1 million for parks and outdoors, $7.76 million for agencies, $3.1 million for economic development and planning, and $1.41 million for equity and community development.

Brent Goldberg, chief financial officer, said the city will have its largest rainy day fund in its history.

