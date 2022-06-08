PHOTOS: Scene Of Mass Shooting

June 8, 2022
Representative Chuck Fleischmann responded on Wednesday to the passage of gun control legislation in the House of Representatives.
He said, “Gun control always restricts the rights of law-abiding, ... (click for more)
(click for more)
Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Services and contract medical personnel responded to one of the housing units at the Silverdale Detention Center on Wednesday afternoon after an inmate ... (click for more)
Representative Chuck Fleischmann responded on Wednesday to the passage of gun control legislation in the House of Representatives.
He said, “Gun control always restricts the rights of law-abiding, responsible Americans to practice their Second Amendment rights and never stops criminals from breaking the law. The legislation passed in the House contains unconstitutional restrictions ... (click for more)
In the 1990’s when New York City was a criminal’s dream, Rudy Giuliani brought the “Broken Window Doctrine” to national attention with his policing efforts to stop squeegee men who harassed drivers with unsolicited windshield washing.
In criminology, the broken windows theory states that visible signs of crime, anti-social behavior and civil disorder create an urban environment ... (click for more)
I’ll bet a dollar to your dime that over 75 percent of people in Hamilton County don’t know anything about “the Atlas One App.” That’s how you submit a tip to the Chattanooga Police Department following two mass shootings over the past two weekends. But even the nine-year-old who was shot Saturday night on Fort Street knows how to dial 423/643-5100 to share confidential information ... (click for more)
They are filed away under the general all-purpose heading of “blackout” moments. Whenever a bat is flipped into the air, an opposing dugout gets an earful or, in the case of Sunday, a middle finger gets flipped, a Tennessee baseball Vol professes to have gone down a memory hole.
These moments also get funneled into the dual perception of UT’s team, which was aptly described ... (click for more)
Flair isn’t something common in the various tiers of the American game. Or perhaps, more accurately, I should say effectively-used flair is something of a unicorn. Stepovers turn into lost dribbles, and feints or hesitations fizzle out when the dribbler loses the ball. And so among many of his NISA brethren, Luke Ferreira’s skillset is a rarity.
The 27 year-old has every move ... (click for more)