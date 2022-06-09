 Thursday, June 9, 2022 73.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Aunt Of Famed Publisher Adolph Ochs Built Large Home On Cameron Hill's Poplar Street

Thursday, June 9, 2022 - by John Wilson
House built for Julia Levy David at 424 Poplar St., near the Ochs mansion
House built for Julia Levy David at 424 Poplar St., near the Ochs mansion
- photo by From the Pat St. Charles, Jr., Collection scanned by Sam Hall, Chattanoogahistory.com

The aunt of famed newspaper publisher Adolph Ochs built a large frame house on Cameron Hill's Poplar Street.

Julia Levy David moved to Chattanooga in 1885 after the death of her husband, Jacob David, at Lexington, Ky. The Davids had lived in Lexington for many years.

The six Levy children had come to the U.S. with their parents from Bavaria in 1850. Julia was the younger sister of Mrs. Julius Ochs, who lived on West Fifth Street until the family moved to New York City.

Julia David first lived on Oak Street after her arrival in Chattanooga with her children. She was in a house on Houston Street before moving to her new home at 424 Poplar around 1890.

The two-story frame house had a front and side porch as well as an interesting large porch on the second floor.

Julia David in Chattanooga was endearingly known to her many friends as "Aunt Julia." She was "endowed with a bright intellect and was a keen observer. She was always an optimist. She was a favorite of young and old."

Mrs. David sold the house on Poplar Street and moved about 1910 to live with her daughter, Mrs. William Gutman, in Wheeling, West Va. She was still with the Gutmans when she died in 1922 at the age of 82. Her body was returned to Chattanooga for burial beside her daughter, Fannie Mae David, at the Mizpah Cemetery. Her brother, David Levy of New York, was the only survivor of the six Levy children. 

The sons of Julia David included George B. David of New York City and Edgar David, who was involved with a steamship company traveling from New York to Hamburg.

The house next went to Joseph C. Fryar, who worked at D.M. Thomas & Co.

By the 1920s, Thomas D. Alexander, a traveling salesman for the Stagmaier Company, was living there. 

It later went to James E. and Clama L. Estes, who rented out the second floor to Edward L. and Nell S. Kessler. Mr. Estes was manager of W.H. Lessly & Co., and Mr. Kessler was baggage master for the Southern Railway.

Alex and Elizabeth Bowie later lived there. He was branch manager of I.F. Cherry Dry Cleaning. Upstairs was Fred W. Pike, secretary for the D.B. Loveman Company and cashier for the Loveman Bank. The Bowies later moved to 310 Poplar.

Mrs. H.M. Guyton was living there at the start of World War II with Mrs. J.H. Amidon upstairs.

In the last days of Cameron Hill, Ronald H. and Helen R. Bonine presided at the old David home, and their renters included W.L. Wells, James Gilford and L.D. Wells.

 


June 9, 2022

Police Blotter: Newly Purchased House Is Vandalized; Man Doesn’t Want Trespassers On His Dock

June 9, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

June 8, 2022

Rep. Fleischmann Responds To House Passage Of Gun Control Legislation


A man on Rawlings Street told police he just bought a house and when he arrived that morning, he noticed the front door open, the front window broken ($200), the back door ($300) was broken in, ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAUTISTA-REYNOSO, PASCUAL 3607 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 19 years old Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol VIO. DRIVERS ... (click for more)

Representative Chuck Fleischmann responded on Wednesday to the passage of gun control legislation in the House of Representatives. He said, “Gun control always restricts the rights of law-abiding, ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Newly Purchased House Is Vandalized; Man Doesn’t Want Trespassers On His Dock

A man on Rawlings Street told police he just bought a house and when he arrived that morning, he noticed the front door open, the front window broken ($200), the back door ($300) was broken in, and a window in the kitchen ($100) was broken. The house was cleared and no one was located in or around the house. The man said he didn’t know if anything was taken or not because he was ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAUTISTA-REYNOSO, PASCUAL 3607 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 19 years old Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW BEASLEY, QUINZELL JERMUN 2210 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 24 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) ... (click for more)

Opinion

Mayor Kelly’s Crime Wave Will Only Get Worse - And Response

In the 1990’s when New York City was a criminal’s dream, Rudy Giuliani brought the “Broken Window Doctrine” to national attention with his policing efforts to stop squeegee men who harassed drivers with unsolicited windshield washing. In criminology, the broken windows theory states that visible signs of crime, anti-social behavior and civil disorder create an urban environment ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Making The Loss Of Lives Matter

When Matthew McConaughey thrust himself into the role of a spokesperson for the Uvalde Massacre, the cynics among us scoffed “another publicity opp.” But, no, the brilliant actor is indeed a native son of Uvalde, Texas, where on May 24, 19 children and two adults were killed by a lone gunman, and 18 others were injured in what is now known as the Robb Elementary School shooting. ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: You Either Love Or Hate The Vols

They are filed away under the general all-purpose heading of “blackout” moments. Whenever a bat is flipped into the air, an opposing dugout gets an earful or, in the case of Sunday, a middle finger gets flipped, a Tennessee baseball Vol professes to have gone down a memory hole. These moments also get funneled into the dual perception of UT’s team, which was aptly described ... (click for more)

"All the Tricks And Flicks" - A Resurgent Luke Ferreira Brings Flair To CFC's Attack

Flair isn’t something common in the various tiers of the American game. Or perhaps, more accurately, I should say effectively-used flair is something of a unicorn. Stepovers turn into lost dribbles, and feints or hesitations fizzle out when the dribbler loses the ball. And so among many of his NISA brethren, Luke Ferreira’s skillset is a rarity. The 27 year-old has every move ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors