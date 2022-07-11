 Monday, July 11, 2022 77.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Several Of The Finest Houses On The East Terrace Were Designed And Built By John Wesley Adams

Monday, July 11, 2022 - by John Wilson

  • The John Wesley Adams mansion at 903 East Terrace

  • Drawing of the Adams mansion

  • Up the steep stone steps

  • House that John Wesley Adams built for his family

  • Adams mansion shortly before it was torn down

    - photo by From the Pat St. Charles, Jr., Collection scanned by Sam Hall, Chattanoogahistory.com

  • The Adams Block was at Cherry and Eighth


Several of the finest homes on the East Terrace of Cameron Hill were designed and built by the architect and contractor John Wesley Adams. This included his own stone beauty that was at the north end of the Terrace by W. Sixth Street.

Adams was born in Cuyahoga County, Ohio, in 1848. He was from a large family so his schooling was limited to the high school at Elyria, where the family moved when he was nine. But he learned from his father, who was also a builder, and became especially adept at mechanics through his own study.

When he was 20, he married Julia A. Reeves. They had a son, George B. Adams, and a second son who died in young manhood.

As with many others, it was the development of the Alabama and Chattanooga Railroad at the south end of town that brought Adams to Chattanooga in 1871. He had the contract to construct several buildings, but, like many others, he was "left stranded" by John C. Stanton. Adams, "far from being disappointed with his new home, found ready employment to build the most exclusive and artistic homes of the time."

These included several in the line of great homes at the very top of Cameron Hill on East Terrace. Adams was the builder of the homes for T.G. Montague, Xenophon Wheeler, H. Clay Evans and General John T. Wilder.

He recognized the beauty and durability of native limestone, which was in ready supply at the Stone Fort in the vicinity of the later East 11th Street. Adams formed the Stone Fort Land Company and began quarry limestone blocks that were also used to form beautiful walls in several sections of Chattanooga, including Cameron Hill. This limestone was used in many of his Cameron Hill creations and was the centerpiece for his own home. In lowering the Stone Fort, Adams envisioned that East 11th could be a main thoroughfare. He used some of the extracted rock to fill in low-lying areas and level out a new street in the direction of Missionary Ridge. The Stone Fort Land Company provided a site for a new Post Office for Chattanooga. The government was not allowed to accept such a gift outright, so Adams received a $1 payment for the site where the handsome Custom House was built in 1893.

Adams, as his name might indicate, was a prominent Methodist. He was given the contract by the Holston Conference of the Methodist Episcopal Church to erect the main building for a new college for Chattanooga. The property selected was on a hill on the north side of McCallie Avenue several blocks east of Georgia Avenue. A payment of $31,000 was made for this 13-acre property. This interesting building, that was eventually torn down, came to be known as Old Main.

He was a tireless church worker and 30-year Sunday School teacher at the Stone Methodist Church at the corner of McCallie Avenue and Georgia Avenue. He erected this church using his favorite material. Stone for the church was brought by barge and ox cart from the Joshua Beck farm across the river. This church was completed just in time for a memorial service following the death of President and General U.S. Grant.

Adams also erected a new county jail on Walnut Street across from the County Courthouse. Architects for the brick jail were T.J. Dolan and Son of Fort Wayne, Ind.

He also built the handsome Adams Block along an entire block on East Eighth Street from Cherry Street to Georgia Avenue. With its ornate stonework, it was one of the finest business blocks in town. 

Adams was a principal figure in the early project to use hydro-electric power to bring electricity to Chattanooga from Ocoee. He was a leader in development of aluminum resources at Maryville, Tn., and zinc ore from another source. 

Along with Adolph Ochs, he was a leader in the "Over the River Company" that raised millions of dollars for the development of property on the north side of the river.

Much of the Stone Church was taken down, though the steeple remains. The Adams Block was knocked down to make a parking lot.

John Wesley Adams lived for many years in his ornate Cameron Hill mansion at 903 East Terrace. He also had a home at Signal Mountain and was there when he died on Jan. 31, 1918. 

His son, George B. Adams, later occupied the Cameron Hill home. 

At the time the bulldozers arrived, the Adams home on Cameron Hill was in use as the Spiritual Chapel of Truth. The remainder of the huge house was divided into nine apartments.

 

The Adams mansion just before it was torn down
The Adams mansion just before it was torn down

July 11, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Admits He's Lying To Police: Woman Calls Police To Report Husband Is Driving While Drunk

July 11, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

July 10, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Says His Friend Stole $300, $500 Sunglasses And $1,600 iPad; Tall, Dirty Man May Have Stolen Car And Gun


A woman on N. Orchard Knob Avenue told police she had gotten into a verbal disorder with a man. The woman said that during the disorder, the man took the key to her car and left with her vehicle. ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BARNES, JEREMY STEVEN 601 S SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412 Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD ASSAULT CRIMINAL ... (click for more)

A man told police he and his friend were at Dave and Buster’s at 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd. and he thinks his friend stole $300, a pair of Bluetooth sunglasses worth $500, and an Apple iPad worth ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Man Admits He's Lying To Police: Woman Calls Police To Report Husband Is Driving While Drunk

A woman on N. Orchard Knob Avenue told police she had gotten into a verbal disorder with a man. The woman said that during the disorder, the man took the key to her car and left with her vehicle. Police asked her if she would like to report the vehicle stolen to which she said as long as she got it back it was not necessary. The man then returned to the scene and said the woman ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BARNES, JEREMY STEVEN 601 S SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412 Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD ASSAULT CRIMINAL TRESPASSING DOMESTIC ASSAULT BEAVERS, MALIK CADARIUS 3433 PERSIMMON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 24 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County EVADING ARREST ... (click for more)

Opinion

Keep Those Dollar General Trucks Out Of Our Rarified Air - And Response (4)

Perhaps the elected officials who breathe that rarified air on Lookout Mountain have made it crystal clear to the few impoverished residents of that mountain that they have absolutely no compassion for those citizens who cannot afford to have their chicken noodle soup flown in by helicopter like the "privileged class" is able to afford. Dollar General only locates their ... (click for more)

Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification

We welcome your opinions at Chattanoogan.com. Email to news@chattanoogan.com . We require your real first and last name and contact information. This includes your home address and phone number. We do not post the contact information, but need it for verification. There is no word limit, but if your article is too long you may lose your reader. Please focus more on issues ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: The UT Drive Should Be Lush Instead Of Lust

It had been a few years since I entered the University of Tennessee’s campus via Volunteer Boulevard. Although I had driven the route often during the past 30 years, the drive down that route last month felt like the first time. I was struck by how lust and verdant the surroundings were all the way to the Torchbearer statue. It felt like I was driving through a park, not a ... (click for more)

Soddy Daisy's Kelsey Nunley Moore Named To University Of Kentucky Sports Hall Of Fame

Soddy Daisy softball coach and former star pitcher Kelsey Nunley Moore will be one of six inductees into the University of Kentucky Athletics Hall of Fame. She joins a barrier-breaking baseball player, a star basketball center from the 1970s, a track-and-field champion, a top football wide receiver, and a courageous diving coach in the Hall of Fame's Class of 2022. Jim ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors