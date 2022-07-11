Founder Of Conservative Group Hamilton Flourishing Says Bob Corker Asked That His Funding Be Cut

Doug Daugherty, the founder of the conservative group Hamilton Flourishing, said former U.S. Senator Bob Corker was seeking to put his group out of business.

He said he was told by Chris Maclellan of the Maclellan Foundation that Senator Corker had called him to ask that the funding for Hamilton Flourishing be cut off.

Senator Corker declined comment.

Mr. Daugherty said he has not received a final answer from the Maclellan group that has long funded his conservative activities. He was backed for many years by Hugh O. Maclellan, father of Chris Maclellan.

Mr. Daugherty said, "It's because of our stance on the Wamp illegal election and because of the people we've called out as RINOs (Republicans In Name Only)."

He said he had sent an email blast seeking other funding, but no money has come in.

Mr. Daugherty said in the plea to supporters:

All hands on deck!

Send your largest gift as soon as possible.

All we have done is tell the facts in Civilis, covering current news.

And we have celebrated all that is right in Breath of Virtue.

Both received weekly. Please subscribe to both ASAP at www.hamiltonflourishng.org

We only started in 2019. We are so young to have made such an impact.



The RINOS are attacking us, especially over the Weston Wamp illegal election. This illegal election has already been pushed by RINOS to the National Republican Committee.

Bob Corker called our biggest donor this week.

We have not been able to reach our large donors mostly because of Covid.

We are going under July 15, if you do not help now.

I implore you, help Hamilton Flourishing survive.

Lots of problems with technology. Send your largest gift as securely as possible. My address and phone number are below. Don’t trust online giving. Checks welcome.

It’s all-out war from the RINOS, the Trump haters, especially voter integrity.

We have been pushed spiritually and politically by the mayor, a former U.S. Senator, and the State Republican Executive Committee, and now the financial lifeline is about to be cut.

I pray you respond immediately.

God bless. YOU are the best audience possible. We reach 60,000 people a week. Things are going fast. I will fight ‘til the end, but I can only do it with partners like you.

It is a war.

We will win if you help.

Doug Daugherty, desperately working hard to survive financially.

Founder, Hamilton Flourishing