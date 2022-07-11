Planning Commission Approves Permit For Montlake Tent Campground; Recommends Approval For Event Venues, Cabins, Clubhouse/Restaurant At Golf Course

The Planning Commission on Monday approved a special permit for the new owners of the Montlake Golf Course to allow a 68-site tent campground on 22.5 acres.

Officials said it would be along a new section of the Cumberland Trail and cater to those walking the trail as others climbing at the nearby "world renowned" Stone Fort boulders.

The approval came though residents of Millsaps Road said use of the narrow road would be an intrusion upon their rural way of life.

Only one other tent campground has been approved in Hamilton County. There will be a campground manager and quiet time is from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The panel also recommended that the County Commission approve Commercial 2 zoning at the site to allow for a new clubhouse with restaurant, two event venues, a hostel and cabins.

Isaac Caldiero, a famed climber, said when he heard last December that Henry Luken was selling the golf course that he got word to Kevin Bradburn and other investors in Utah. They came up with the $2.75 million price.

Mr. Caldiero said the group is committed to keeping the golf course going, though when they got it the course was losing $200,000 a year.

He said they needed the new commercial portion in order to make the project work and maintain the scenic site.

Mr. Caldiero said as many as 20,000 climbers a year make their way annually to the Stone Fort, which he called "a very special place."