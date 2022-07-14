 Thursday, July 14, 2022 91.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Early Voting Starts On Friday

Thursday, July 14, 2022

Early voting for the Aug. 4 State and Federal Primary & State and County General Election starts on Friday. Early voting runs Monday to Saturday until Saturday, July 30.

"With primary and general races and judicial retention questions on this ballot, Tennesseans should be aware that it may take additional time to vote," said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. "I encourage voters to take advantage of our generous early voting period to make your voice heard."
 
Tennessee voters can find their early voting and Election Day hours, polling locations, view and mark sample ballots and much more with the GoVoteTN app or online at GoVoteTN.gov.
The GoVoteTN appis free to download in the App Store or Google Play.
 
There is a longer ballot for the Aug. 4 election. Voters are encouraged to review their sample ballot on the GoVoteTN app or GoVoteTN.gov to reduce their time at the polls.
 
"By casting your ballot early, you can help reduce wait times for yourself and other voters," said Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins. "With the longer ballot in this election, voting early and reviewing your ballot before you go could make a big difference in the amount of time it takes to vote."
 
Tennessee voters need to bring valid photo identification to the polls. A driver's license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government or the federal government is acceptable even if it's expired. A student ID or out-of-state driver's license is not acceptable. For more information about what types of IDs are permitted, visit GoVoteTN.gov.
 
For the latest information about early voting, visit GoVoteTN.gov or call the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.

July 14, 2022

Police Blotter: Trio Steals Running Vehicle While Owner Visits His Brother; Man Suspects "Bigamist" Wife Poured Hot Sauce In His House And Stole His Router

July 14, 2022

July 14, 2022

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


A man told police he was visiting his brother on Clio Avenue and that while inside the residence, someone stole his tan Chevrolet Malibu. He said that he searched the area and then went back

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.



A man told police he was visiting his brother on Clio Avenue and that while inside the residence, someone stole his tan Chevrolet Malibu. He said that he searched the area and then went back to his house on Taylor Street and called police. He said he had no suspect information or any idea who would have taken his car. He did tell police that when he went inside to see his brother,

Opinion

Bring Back Engel Stadium - And Response (6)

Engel Stadium was constructed back in 1930. The maximum occupancy at the time was (believe it or not) 12,000 people. Through the years with better seating, by 2020 the maximum occupancy of Engel Stadium was 5,997. The pre-pandemic average Lookouts game is attended, on the average, by 3,948 fans. One can see that had the AT&T stadium not been built, attendance today would not

Roy Exum: Let's Get A Casino

Let's face it – Chattanooga needs a new baseball park like Erlanger needs another shooting victim. So if it's only money we want, let's trace our roots all the way back to John Ross and call on our Cherokee brethren to help us to establish a lavish casino on the U.S. Pipe-Wheland brownfields. That's right, a big gambling center splat dab in the heart of the Southside so that people

Sports

UTC Hall Of Famer Gwain Durden Passes At Age 62

Gwain Durden, the Chattanooga Mocs second-leading rusher all-time, passed away last week at the age of 62. Durden (1959-2022) most recently resided in Vidalia, Ga. He burst onto the scene in 1977 with a 1,000-yard freshman campaign. Durden and fellow freshman Mike Smith Combined for 2,112 yards that initial tour of the Southern Conference with 1,045 coming from the native

Covenant Names John Hirte Next Athletic Director

After a national search, Covenant College landed on one of its own to lead the athletics department. John Hirte was named the new Director of Athletics, announced Dr. Brad Voyles. Hirte steps into the role after serving as an assistant director of athletics since 2017. He becomes the 10th director in department history. "I'm thrilled to step into this role as the next


