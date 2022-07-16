 Saturday, July 16, 2022 94.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Remembering Those Fallen And Injured 7 Years Ago Today

Seven years ago today, on July 16, 2015, four Marines and one Navy Sailor were ambushed at two military facilities in Chattanooga by a single extreme Muslim terrorist. In addition, one Chattanooga police officer was wounded.

The names of the four Marines killed in that Thursday’s shooting in Chattanooga, along with a wounded sailor and an injured police officer, are:

Gunnery Sgt. Thomas Sullivan: The 40-year-old native of Springfield, Mass., served two tours of duty in Iraq and received two Purple Hearts and a Combat Action Medal.

Staff Sgt. David Wyatt: A native of Russellville, Ark., he is survived by his wife and two children. Wyatt and Sullivan were friends on Facebook.

Lance Cpl. Skip "Squire" Wells: The Georgia native, 21, attended Georgia Southern University before joining the Marines. Wells had only recently graduated boot camp.

Sgt. Carson Holmquist, a native of Grantsburg, Wisconsin, lived in Jacksonville, N.C.

Randall Smith: The logistics specialist in the U.S, Navy was serving in Chattanooga, is from Paulding, Ohio. Smith was treated for three gunshot wounds to the right arm, back and stomach.

Sgt. Dennis Pedigo Jr.: One of the responding Chattanooga police officers, was shot in the ankle. Pedigo is from Cave City, Ky.

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Police Blotter: Police Identify Possible Car Thief From Profile On PS5 Left In The Vehicle; Woman Calls Police To Get Pistol She Found While Unpacking Boxes

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Henderson). III. Special Presentation.

A vehicle stolen from Wert Street was recovered at the East Ridge Terrace Apartments, 915 S. Seminole Dr. in East Ridge. Inside the vehicle, police located a PlayStation5 (PS5) gaming console ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BARNETTE, KEDRICK DARNELL 2604 IVY ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County HARASSMENT ... (click for more)



Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Henderson). III. Special Presentation. IV. Minute Approval. V. Ordinances – Final Reading : ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT a. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 9, Division 1, Sections 9-2,

A vehicle stolen from Wert Street was recovered at the East Ridge Terrace Apartments, 915 S. Seminole Dr. in East Ridge. Inside the vehicle, police located a PlayStation5 (PS5) gaming console and a sweatshirt. The Play Station (PS5) did not belong to the vehicle owner, so before turning it in to Property, the officer turned it on to attempt to discover the owner of the gaming console. ... (click for more)

Bring Back Engel Stadium - And Response (10)

Engel Stadium was constructed back in 1930. The maximum occupancy at the time was (believe it or not) 12,000 people. Through the years with better seating, by 2020 the maximum occupancy of Engel Stadium was 5,997. The pre-pandemic average Lookouts game is attended, on the average, by 3,948 fans. One can see that had the AT&T stadium not been built, attendance today would not ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Mo Farah's Secret

Mo Farah is a legendary track star. The British runner has won double-golds in the Olympics twice. He has run a sub-4 minute mile and one day in Chicago he won that city’s marathon in a cool 2:05:11, a European record. Quite simply, Mo Farah’s 10 global championship gold medals (four Olympic and six World titles) make him the most successful male track distance runner ever, and ... (click for more)

Three Mocs Take On Football National Leadership Roles

The Chattanooga Mocs look to make a great impression this fall on the field. The athletics program is making a big one off it with three pieces of news with a direct impact on the national scene. Vice-Chancellor Mark Wharton is again serving on the FCS Athletics Directors Association Executive Committee. That was announced this month by NACDA. Head Coach Rusty Wright ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Cooperstown: Final Thoughts

I've been home from my amazing trip to Cooperstown for four days and the memories that my family and I made are still very vivid in my mind. The wonderful displays in the Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum were great but they were nothing to compare to the baseball tournament our team finished second in. This was my second trip to Cooperstown with 27 years in between and it's easy ... (click for more)


