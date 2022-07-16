Remembering Those Fallen And Injured 7 Years Ago Today

Seven years ago today, on July 16, 2015, four Marines and one Navy Sailor were ambushed at two military facilities in Chattanooga by a single extreme Muslim terrorist. In addition, one Chattanooga police officer was wounded.



The names of the four Marines killed in that Thursday’s shooting in Chattanooga, along with a wounded sailor and an injured police officer, are:



Gunnery Sgt. Thomas Sullivan: The 40-year-old native of Springfield, Mass., served two tours of duty in Iraq and received two Purple Hearts and a Combat Action Medal.



Staff Sgt. David Wyatt: A native of Russellville, Ark., he is survived by his wife and two children. Wyatt and Sullivan were friends on Facebook.



Lance Cpl. Skip "Squire" Wells: The Georgia native, 21, attended Georgia Southern University before joining the Marines. Wells had only recently graduated boot camp.



Sgt. Carson Holmquist, a native of Grantsburg, Wisconsin, lived in Jacksonville, N.C.



Randall Smith: The logistics specialist in the U.S, Navy was serving in Chattanooga, is from Paulding, Ohio. Smith was treated for three gunshot wounds to the right arm, back and stomach.



Sgt. Dennis Pedigo Jr.: One of the responding Chattanooga police officers, was shot in the ankle. Pedigo is from Cave City, Ky.