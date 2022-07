Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDRES, FRANCISCO DEFRANCISCO

5435 RINGGOLD RD APT 11 EAST RIDGE,

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED

DUI



ANDREWS, AALIYAH NICOLE

4827 JERSEY PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



BUSH, STEVEN

900 GILLESPE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY



CAMPOS, BRAYAN ARIEL LOPEZ

94 NOEL LN ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



CARTER, EDWARD LAMAR

4000 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101629

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Juvenile Court

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



COBURN, KYLE RAINEY

6118 WARDWELL DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

THEFT OF PROPERTY



CONTRERAS, MIGUEL

801 MOORE RD NW CHARLESTON, 37310

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



DAVIS, JANICE MARIE

7576 WEST 136TH STREET CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR



DRIVER, NYCHICIA DEBONSHEA

5420 CONNELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT



EPPS, LEONTA DEMON

2808 MORGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FRIZZELLE, MICHAEL SEAN

7767 LASATA LN HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HURST, ALBERT THOMAS

1211 S LEE HWY CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JOHNSON, TYRAENA LABRIESHA

727 E 11ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062475

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT



KENNEMER, JEREMIAH ALEXANDER

721 LARKEN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



KILGORE, SAMUEL ADAM

3201 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071536

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



LEDFORD, KAREN L

8637 SUMMIT PEAK WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LOVE, LIYAH N

637 W 13TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



MCROY, GABRIEL PARRISH

10730 PINE HILL RD MCDONALD, 37353

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR



MOORE, TAMMY JEAN

14 WOODVALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



NELSON, TRISTAN R

4508 MCCAHILL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

FALSE REPORTS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (POSSESSION O



OBRIEN, MADISON A

5541 SHADY BRANCH DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37027

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (POSSESSION OF



ODOM, JENNIFER YACHA

36515 6 TH AVE.

CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTINDECENT EXPOSURERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPAYNE, JORDAN AUGUST25 EVERGLADES BLVD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFORFEITURE (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED)FAILURE TO APPEARPEDEN, MICHAEL LEE37419 BONAVILLE CIE LOOKOUT VALLEY, 37419Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PETERS, MICHAEL WAYNEHOMELESS /727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGREDDEN, LESA MICHELLE65 OLD CREEK WAY DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARA)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARUJUANA)ROSS, DEANGLEO MARTREL104 DEVEL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RUSSELL, NORTON7427 FRIAR RIDGE LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONSAXTON, TAKIDRA D1103 N CHAMBERLIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYSCROGGS-MANN, JAMES CALVIN1907 HAMILL RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORSIMPKINS, LINDA MAE951 BOYNTON DRIVE APT 7239 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER $1,000SIMS, ADRIAN LAMONT407 S KELLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTYSMITH, CHRISTINE FAITHHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF COUNTERFEIT CONTROLLED SUBSTANCESNEED, LARRY ALBERT1524 MCBRIEN RD EAST RIDGE, 374123104Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED ASSAULTSPICER, MARK THOMAS300 OLD MOUNTAIN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESTEWARD, JEFFREY SADAT151 HIGH STREET SE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SUGGS, AMANDA MICHELLE6306 MASSENGALE HOLLOW ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SVICE, LAURA JANE1236 MARIJON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374213628Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREWILLIAMS, CHRISTOPHER TIGHE2647 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFWILLIAMS, ERIN DIONE1054 N ORCHARD KNOB CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFWOODS, CYNTHIA RENEE1026 HICKORY AVE HIXSON, 37313Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)