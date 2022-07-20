Police Blotter: Woman Says Neighbor Dumped Water On Her Head; Woman Says Sister's Neighbor Keeps Stealing Her Trashcan

A woman on Greendale Way wanted to document that her neighbor above her dumped water on her head. The woman said she was standing on her deck when the neighbor above her started watering his plants. The woman said the water went over his porch and onto her head.

* * *

A man at Gold’s Gym at 210 W. 4th St. told police someone entered his unlocked silver Ford Explorer and stole his wallet. The wallet contained miscellaneous identification cards, debit and credit cards, and $2 cash.

* * *

While on patrol an officer observed a gold Chevrolet Suburban traveling without a license plate on W. 40th Street. The officer initiated a traffic stop and spoke with the occupants, a driver and a passenger. When questioned about the absence of a license plate, the driver said another Chattanooga police officer told him to take it off the vehicle as it was not the correct tag for the SUV. Identification was conducted on both people and neither had warrants or wants. The driver was given a warning for the improper display of registration.

* * *

A woman on Central Avenue called police to report someone had stolen her garbage can. She needed a report to give to the Sanitation Department.

* * *

Police were asked to conduct a well-being check on the driver of a black Nissan Sentra on Highway 58. The complainant believed the driver was either intoxicated or experiencing a medical issue. Police found a black Nissan Sentra parked in front of Papa John’s but the car was unoccupied. The officer went inside Papa John's and found a woman waiting on a to-go order. She was the owner of the vehicle. The woman didn’t appear to need emergency medical attention. The officer administered standardized field sobriety tests on the woman and the results were inconclusive. Her husband arrived in a different vehicle and agreed to give her a ride home.

* * *

A woman on DeSales Avenue told police someone stole the catalytic converter off her vehicle.

* * *

A woman on E. 49th Street called police to report her mother told her that her car had been stolen. The woman did find the car in the area it had gone missing, and let police know it had not been stolen.

* * *

Police were called to a broken down automobile on W. Shepherd Road. A woman said her tire "popped" off as she was traveling. The officer saw the car was disabled in the roadway. The woman said she had a tow truck on the way. The officer remained on scene until the tow truck arrived.



* * *

A woman on N. Moore Lane told police she woke up at 4:50 a.m. to the sound of an alarm. She walked outside to see why the alarm was going off and noticed her car passenger door was open. The woman went to her vehicle and noticed her wallet was gone. The wallet contained a credit card, insurance card, driver's license, and Social Security card.

* * *

A woman on N. Moore Lane woke at 5:45 a.m. to hear her vehicle's alarm going off. She walked outside to check it, and she noticed damage that was done to the rear, left-side door, along with the roof trim. The woman said nothing was taken from her car. She was worried because this had never happened before. She wanted a police report about the incident.

* * *

An officer found a man asleep in the driver’s seat of a red Toyota Corolla on Bonny Oaks Drive. The officer opened the door, woke the man up and attempted to ask him several questions. He was slow to answer, to begin with. The officer then asked the man to step out of the vehicle. He complied and then sat on the ground as asked. The officer was able to get more information from the man and asked to search his vehicle. After searching his car, the officer asked the man to perform some tests. The officer performed the HGN and didn’t find any clues and the man was now fully alert and able to answer all questions. The officer determined that the man didn’t appear to be under the influence and he was allowed to leave. Police did ask him to call someone to come pick him up to avoid any kind of accident.

* * *

A woman at La Quinta at 311 Browns Ferry Road told police someone had damaged the driver’s side window of her 2022 Ford Tremor truck. The window sustained heavy damage, however was not broken out.

* * *

A man at the Hampton Inn at 74 Starview Lane told police his company vehicle had been stolen from the hotel. He said the car is a 2017 Silver Hyundai Santa Fe. He said the rear window had a sticker. While checking the parking lot of the Comfort Inn at 2420 Williams St., an officer observed the vehicle that was stolen, the silver Hyundai Santa Fe. Upon checking the registration of the vehicle, it was then confirmed through dispatch that this vehicle was confirmed as stolen in NCIC. An investigator was called who requested the Hyundai be towed by Mostellers Towing to the CPD Police Service Center for processing. Mostellers arrived on scene and did tow the vehicle from the recovery location to the CPD Police Service Center. The vehicle was then taken out of NCIC.

* * *

A woman on Sunbeam Avenue told police her sister's neighbor has been taking her trash can. The woman provided police with a serial number for the trash can and then saw it was down the street. Police retrieved the trash can and returned it to the woman.