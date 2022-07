Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABERNATHY, JERRY LOUIS

329 EAST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374151414

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(AGGRAVATED ROBBERY



AIKMAN, RANDY DARRYL

3105 ENGART DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PROBATION CAPIAS (DUI 2ND OFFENSE)



ALLEN, ARTERRIUS DEJUAN

800 MCCALLIE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 374032612

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ALVAREZ, ROLANDO VALADEZ

11849 DAYLONG PL APT 10B CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000



AMBROCIO-REYNOSO, HIGINIO

2716 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CHILD NEGLECT



BEAN, RODNEY O

626 LADD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FORGERY

IMPERSONATION OF LICENSED PROFESSIONAL

PRESCRIPTION DRUG FRAUD

FEL.

OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BY FRAUDIMPERSONATION OF LICENSED PROFESSIONALBEARD, RONNIE6220 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215426Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYBELLE, TRACY L6195 TALL PINE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374213091Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTBOWMAN, BENJAMIN WADE314 MAPLE ST SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyCRIMINAL TRESPASSING 39140405BRADY, JONATHAN BEAUHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)BROWN, KAMYN ONEIL8207 PINECREST DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS METH)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (LEAVING SCENE ACC W/DAMAGEBUSH, EYANE2835 NEW JERSEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTBYRD, MICHAEL LEBRON3601 CLAIREMONT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374163504Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)CASLIN, DEMETRI K1108 LITTLE SORREL RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTCOSBY, DAVID LAMAR2610 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFDAVIS, ASIA N605 E 52ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADAVIS, KENNETH DWAYNE12301 DOLLY POND RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VADALISM)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FELONY EVADING)FORD, WILLIE A1909 GARFIELD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFOWLER, DAGEN C25 VISTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374114236Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORFRANKLIN, ALONZO DEWAYNE2001 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency:HARASSMENTGIBBS, BLAKE EDWARD532 LUPTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREGOFORTH, PATRICIA ANN201 RIDGE SIDE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySTALKINGHARRELL, MARKO18004 CARSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONHOLLINS, ANAMESHA D1103 ARLINGTON AVE #16 CHATTANOOGA, 374063203Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTIGOU, WILLIAM COOKSTON6541 STILL MEADOWS LANE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONJOYCE, GRAY20 MASON DRIVE #810 RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESKAVANAUGH, JOHNATHAN MATTHEW737 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37363Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARLEDFORD, TYLER ROSS7422 GAMBLE RD GEORGETOWN, 373363008Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONDRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 GLEMAY, MELVIN69 HANNAH LANE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency:ASSAULTLEMING, JOSHUA DAVID2205 VIOLET DR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVOP (POSS CONT SUB)LOPEZ, DELWIN CAMACHO3128 WILLOW SPRINGS DR NE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVOP DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE ENHANCED 1STLOPEZ, PEDRO ARCON1909 HUFF PL CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONMAXWELL, CODY SCOTT6210 DAYTON BLVD, APT E CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMEJIA, SERGIO3660 49TH ST NW CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYMOORE, EMILY BLAIR1833 DANA LN APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MOORE, TIMOTHY DEWAYNE1525 N CHESTER ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATEPASCUAL, GABRIEL DARBIN1705 S GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374044920Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTPETERSON, CARRIE ANN1719 APPLE ST SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARPOWERS, ROGER ALLEN125 KINGWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37321Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASEDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED)REDDEN, CARL GENE65 OLD CREEK WAY DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)REYNOLDS, SHEENA ALYSE2120 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043625Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency:ASSAULTROBBINSON, CORDIARUS DEWAYNE602 MAPLE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023923Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( INDECENT EXPOSURE)ROBINSON, QUEEN LITITIA2706 N CHAMBERLIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RUDD, SAVANNAH LEEMARIE1833 SEQUOYAH TERRACE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINORSHARBER, CHRISTOPHER STEVENHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankRESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCHFEL. POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINEEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASHAW, JEREMY DALE1949 NORTHPOINT BLVD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA))SHEPHERD, ANDREW GLENNHOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)SHEPPARD, MATTHEW CARLHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASPRATLING, ORLANDO LEE2818 CURTIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TERRELL, BRENDA ALOZETTON4220 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAIL TO YIELDTONEY, TREY DARNELL4601 BEVERLY KAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER $1,000TOWNES, DEYSHAWNDE8401 HIWASSEE ST NW CHARLSTON, 37310Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTTOWNSEND, DESMOND DEVONTEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULWHITTLE, CHERI RENAE3 FRANKLIN PL APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANAWILLIAMS, MICHAEL RAY400 CUMBERLAND AVE JASPER, 37347Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULTWOODY, ADAM DAX803 APPLE BROOK DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)