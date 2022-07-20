July 20, 2022
A woman on Greendale Way wanted to document that her neighbor above her dumped water on her head. The woman said she was standing on her deck when the neighbor above her started watering his ... (click for more)
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
The city is seeking exemption from certain procedures normally required in setting up a Tax Increment Financing District (TIF) in relation to the stadium project on the Southside.
The City ... (click for more)
A woman on Greendale Way wanted to document that her neighbor above her dumped water on her head. The woman said she was standing on her deck when the neighbor above her started watering his plants. The woman said the water went over his porch and onto her head.
* * *
A man at Gold’s Gym at 210 W. 4th St. told police someone entered his unlocked silver Ford Explorer and stole ... (click for more)
The City Council will soon consider a resolution to exempt the city-initiated stadium/South Broad TIF from "certain procedures" private developers must follow when they are the applicant. When the City Council debated TIF policies and procedures in 2015, former City Councilwoman Deborah Scott advised against such an exemption: "Make city desired/initiated TIFs meet the same standards ... (click for more)
Normally an elected official stays out of other candidates' races, especially when their name is also on the ballot. However, this election cycle, we, the undersigned Constitutional Officers of Hamilton County, wish to unite in support of one of our own. Bill Knowles is mentor to most of us, a mainstay at the Courthouse, a leader of innovation in County Clerks' offices statewide, ... (click for more)
Allstate and the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) today announced the nominees for the 2022 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team ® . The nominees are 114 student-athletes with exemplary community service, academic dedication and impact on and off the field.
Senior offensive lineman and Chattanooga native McClendon Curits is one of 114 student-athletes nominated for the honor. ... (click for more)
During her elementary school day Hollie (German) Lowe dreamed of the days she would be playing basketball and coaching at Polk County High School. She fulfilled one of the dreams when she became an outstanding high school player, and when Caleb Hindman stepped away from the head job at Polk after last season, Hollie quickly accepted the opportunity she had been waiting for. She ... (click for more)