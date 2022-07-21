Police Blotter: Man Thinks Ex-Girlfriend Stole Temp Tag From His Car; Trash Truck Pulls Down Power Line When Dumping Trash Can, Knocking Out TV Service To Resident

Retired Chattanooga Police Sergeant Killed In Crash Wedesday Evening

Defendant In Assault At Chattanooga Church Is Finally Released From Silverdale Jail

A man on Shallowford Road told police he thinks his ex-girlfriend stole his temp tag off of his vehicle when she came over the night before to bring him his daughter. He said that the vehicle ... (click for more)

Walter Maples, 93, a retired Chattanooga Police sergeant, was killed in a crash on Wednesday evening. Chattanooga Police responded to a traffic crash at 6:40 p.m. near Shallowford Road and ... (click for more)