July 21, 2022
Walter Maples, 93, a retired Chattanooga Police sergeant, was killed in a crash on Wednesday evening.
Chattanooga Police responded to a traffic crash at 6:40 p.m. near Shallowford Road and ... (click for more)
A man on Shallowford Road told police he thinks his ex-girlfriend stole his temp tag off of his vehicle when she came over the night before to bring him his daughter. He said that the vehicle was parked in front of the business. He said that she showed up around 11 p.m. in a new rental car. Police then went inside to view the video footage and after looking through the footage, ... (click for more)
The defendant in a highly publicized assault at the Mount Olivet Baptist Church last December, Marcus T. Williams, 34 of Chattanooga, pled guilty to one charge of assault in front of Judge Don Poole on Wednesday morning.
The incident, which was captured on the church’s video, went viral across the country and was featured on national news.
Williams came into the church ... (click for more)
The City Council will soon consider a resolution to exempt the city-initiated stadium/South Broad TIF from "certain procedures" private developers must follow when they are the applicant. When the City Council debated TIF policies and procedures in 2015, former City Councilwoman Deborah Scott advised against such an exemption: "Make city desired/initiated TIFs meet the same standards ... (click for more)
Here is hope that common sense and cooler heads will prevail when the Hamilton County School Board convenes later this afternoon. Board Chairman Tucker McClendon wants the group to issue a resolution that will lambast Hillsdale College president Larry Arnn for calling teachers dumb which, of course, never happened.
On Tuesday of this week, the same Larry Arnn penned an opinion ... (click for more)
It's hard to believe that we're just six weeks away from the start of the college football season and we're seven weeks away from the kickoff of the NFL season. High school teams begin in less than a month and for the middle-schoolers, their season begins in about three weeks. Some kids have been working out for the past few weeks and the heat has almost been unbearable. In fact, ... (click for more)
Chattanooga Football Club played its second match in New York in five days on Wednesday afternoon and dominated possession on the way to a 1-0 road victory at Syracuse Pulse. This follows Saturday’s 5-0 win in Rochester, NY against Flower City Union.
Wednesday’s match was a makeup from April 3 when Chattanooga FC traveled to Syracuse to only see the match postponed due to a ... (click for more)