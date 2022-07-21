 Friday, July 22, 2022 74.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


4 School Board Members Sign Letter Critical Of Hillsdale President; Majority Support Ban On Transgender Athletes

Thursday, July 21, 2022

The County School Board decided Thursday to ask board members to sign a letter critical of Hillsdale College president Larry Arnn instead of casting votes.

Signing the letter were Marco Perez, Jenny Hill, Tucker McClendon and Karitsa Mosley Jones.

Mr. Arnn had stated, “Teachers are trained in the dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges in the country.” 

On another matter, a majority of the board voted in favor of a resolution banning transgender athletes from participating in sports based on their gender identity.

Voting against were Marco Perez and Jenny Hill. Karitsa Mosley Jones abstained. Tiffanie Robinson was absent.

 


July 22, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

July 21, 2022

4 School Board Members Sign Letter Critical Of Hillsdale President; Majority Support Ban On Transgender Athletes

July 21, 2022

Feds Seek To Confiscate Soddy Daisy Property As Proceeds Of Drug Sales


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAILEY, EDGAR JR 222 SHAWNEE TRAILS CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 50 years old Arresting Agency: Booked for Previous Charges or ... (click for more)

The County School Board decided Thursday to ask board members to sign a letter critical of Hillsdale College president Larry Arnn instead of casting votes. Signing the letter were Marco Perez, ... (click for more)

Federal authorities are seeking to confiscate 9625 and 9627 Church St. in Soddy Daisy, saying the properties were proceeds of illegal drug sales. The properties belong to Jeremy Eaker and ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAILEY, EDGAR JR 222 SHAWNEE TRAILS CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 50 years old Arresting Agency: Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) BIVINES, KANDE KNAIYA 2230 EAST 25TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374071121 Age at Arrest: 21 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD DISORDERLY CONDUCT HARASSMENT ... (click for more)

4 School Board Members Sign Letter Critical Of Hillsdale President; Majority Support Ban On Transgender Athletes

The County School Board decided Thursday to ask board members to sign a letter critical of Hillsdale College president Larry Arnn instead of casting votes. Signing the letter were Marco Perez, Jenny Hill, Tucker McClendon and Karitsa Mosley Jones. Mr. Arnn had stated, “Teachers are trained in the dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges in the country.” On another matter, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Homelessness And Its Effects On Local Business

I remember watching the news during 2020 and 2021 and seeing reports of local governments in Seattle, New York, and other progressive cities purchasing apartments and hotels to house their homeless population. While this may have started as a noble ideal, it was clear from the reports that such actions only worsened addiction problems and made the homeless population further dependent ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Hillsdale President Never Called Teachers Dumb

Here is hope that common sense and cooler heads will prevail when the Hamilton County School Board convenes later this afternoon. Board Chairman Tucker McClendon wants the group to issue a resolution that will lambast Hillsdale College president Larry Arnn for calling teachers dumb which, of course, never happened. On Tuesday of this week, the same Larry Arnn penned an opinion ... (click for more)

Sports

Randy Smith: Football Is Almost Here

It's hard to believe that we're just six weeks away from the start of the college football season and we're seven weeks away from the kickoff of the NFL season. High school teams begin in less than a month and for the middle-schoolers, their season begins in about three weeks. Some kids have been working out for the past few weeks and the heat has almost been unbearable. In fact, ... (click for more)

Mocs' Curtis Named As Nominee For 2022 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

Allstate and the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) today announced the nominees for the 2022 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team ® . The nominees are 114 student-athletes with exemplary community service, academic dedication and impact on and off the field. Senior offensive lineman and Chattanooga native McClendon Curits is one of 114 student-athletes nominated for the honor. ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors