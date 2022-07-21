4 School Board Members Sign Letter Critical Of Hillsdale President; Majority Support Ban On Transgender Athletes

The County School Board decided Thursday to ask board members to sign a letter critical of Hillsdale College president Larry Arnn instead of casting votes.

Signing the letter were Marco Perez, Jenny Hill, Tucker McClendon and Karitsa Mosley Jones.

Mr. Arnn had stated, “Teachers are trained in the dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges in the country.”

On another matter, a majority of the board voted in favor of a resolution banning transgender athletes from participating in sports based on their gender identity.

Voting against were Marco Perez and Jenny Hill. Karitsa Mosley Jones abstained. Tiffanie Robinson was absent.