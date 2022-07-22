 Friday, July 22, 2022 94.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Matt Adams Calls For The Release Of Documents On Weston Wamp Relationship With Lookouts; Wamp Says Lookouts Appear To Be "Conspiring With My Opponent"

Friday, July 22, 2022
Democratic county mayor nominee Matt Adams on Friday called for the release of alleged emails between GOP contender Weston Wamp and the Lookouts.
 
Mr. Wamp replied, “I’ve addressed this on multiple occasions, and I will say again that my skepticism about a new stadium is not personal with the Lookouts. But it now appears the Lookouts are conspiring with my Democratic opponent 13 days before an election.”

The Wamp campaign did not release any emails.

Mr. Wamp has raised issues about the stadium project, which appears to be on track to be approved by the city and county prior to the Aug. 4 election.

Mr. Adams said, "We have an opportunity to invest in our community in a way that we have not seen in many many years. The development of the Wheland Foundry site will bring revenue into our community that we otherwise would not see. In fact the site is currently only contributing roughly $20,000 to the county annually.

"While I believe that there are details that need to be fleshed out they are not hindrances to the basic notion that developing this site will help our county. My investment in this project is one of a resident that understands the need for economic development and the benefits it brings to all residents.

"There has been a lot of talk about transparency in the race for County Mayor, especially since we will see one of the largest transitions in county elected leadership in decades. Hardball Capital, the parent company of the Chattanooga Lookouts, had several communications between Weston Wamp and management of the Lookouts allegedly pertaining to Weston Wamp heading the stadium project.

"I believe that it is in the interest of transparency for these documents to be released to the public immediately. As we are less than two weeks away from electing a new County Mayor, the public deserves to know the stakes at play." 


EPB Honored As #1 Power Company In Tennessee Valley

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Man Flees Deputy On His 4-Wheeler So He Could Tell His Mom Goodby Before Going To Jail


EPB Honored As #1 Power Company In Tennessee Valley

EPB was recognized for the distinction of being the number one local power company in the Tennessee Valley for overall energy efficiency programs in 2021. Cindy Herron, the Vice President of TVA EnergyRight, presented the award to EPB President and CEO David Wade at the July board meeting on Friday. EPB was named a top performer in 12 categories when it comes to helping residential ... (click for more)

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Hill). III. Special Presentation. IV. Minute Approval. V. Ordinances – Final Reading: PLANNING a. 2022-0125 Alex Spears (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance ... (click for more)

Opinion

Homelessness And Its Effects On Local Business

I remember watching the news during 2020 and 2021 and seeing reports of local governments in Seattle, New York, and other progressive cities purchasing apartments and hotels to house their homeless population. While this may have started as a noble ideal, it was clear from the reports that such actions only worsened addiction problems and made the homeless population further dependent ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Hillsdale President Never Called Teachers Dumb

Here is hope that common sense and cooler heads will prevail when the Hamilton County School Board convenes later this afternoon. Board Chairman Tucker McClendon wants the group to issue a resolution that will lambast Hillsdale College president Larry Arnn for calling teachers dumb which, of course, never happened. On Tuesday of this week, the same Larry Arnn penned an opinion ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: UT Dealing With Almost $60,000 Cash Or Gifts To Players During Pruitt Era

Tennessee has received the Notice of Allegations regarding alleged recruiting violations committed by its former football coach, Jeremy Pruitt, and support staff. The university confirmed the news, which was first reported by the Knoxville News Sentinel, by releasing statements Friday afternoon from Chancellor Donde Plowman and athletic director Danny White. The NCAA ... (click for more)

Red Wolves Coach Provisionally Suspended Pending Probe Of Alleged Misconduct

Jimmy Obleda, the head coach of the Chattanooga Red Wolves, "has been provisionally suspended pending the results of an ongoing USL investigation into allegations of misconduct brought forth via the USL Players Association," officials said. The USL added, "There will be no further determinations, decisions or public comments will be made until the completion of the investigation." ... (click for more)


