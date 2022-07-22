Matt Adams Calls For The Release Of Documents On Weston Wamp Relationship With Lookouts; Wamp Says Lookouts Appear To Be "Conspiring With My Opponent"

Democratic county mayor nominee Matt Adams on Friday called for the release of alleged emails between GOP contender Weston Wamp and the Lookouts.

Mr. Wamp replied, “I’ve addressed this on multiple occasions, and I will say again that my skepticism about a new stadium is not personal with the Lookouts. But it now appears the Lookouts are conspiring with my Democratic opponent 13 days before an election.”

The Wamp campaign did not release any emails.

Mr. Wamp has raised issues about the stadium project, which appears to be on track to be approved by the city and county prior to the Aug. 4 election.

Mr. Adams said, "We have an opportunity to invest in our community in a way that we have not seen in many many years. The development of the Wheland Foundry site will bring revenue into our community that we otherwise would not see. In fact the site is currently only contributing roughly $20,000 to the county annually.

"While I believe that there are details that need to be fleshed out they are not hindrances to the basic notion that developing this site will help our county. My investment in this project is one of a resident that understands the need for economic development and the benefits it brings to all residents.

"There has been a lot of talk about transparency in the race for County Mayor, especially since we will see one of the largest transitions in county elected leadership in decades. Hardball Capital, the parent company of the Chattanooga Lookouts, had several communications between Weston Wamp and management of the Lookouts allegedly pertaining to Weston Wamp heading the stadium project.

"I believe that it is in the interest of transparency for these documents to be released to the public immediately. As we are less than two weeks away from electing a new County Mayor, the public deserves to know the stakes at play."