Police Blotter: Police Supervise Return Of Truck Between Feuding Couple; Reckless Boater Damages Docked Boats With Waves From Doing "Donuts"

A man told police his brother and his brother's girlfriend were in a dispute over a truck the brother had borrowed. The girlfriend wanted the truck returned to her home in Georgia, but the brother had a TPO preventing contact. The man said the girlfriend had made comments about reporting the truck stolen to get his brother in trouble. The man had parked the truck in a church parking lot watched by a camera in order to keep his brother and the girlfriend separated and not violate the TPO. The man wanted documentation that the truck was safely parked where he stated, and not stolen. Police observed the truck parked in a parking lot with no damage. Later in the day the girlfriend and her brother came and retrieved the truck on a separate call with another officer.

* * *

A woman on Boriss Drive told police that her son and his girlfriend got into a verbal argument. She said that she was telling her son that his girlfriend was not welcome at the house, and they started yelling at each other. She said after a short argument, the girlfriend left the residence in a black Acura.

* * *

Police observed a Silver Impala, TN tag, traveling on E. Main Street with illegal tint. Police stopped the vehicle at the Mapco gas station, 1227 E. Main St. Police spoke with the driver and identified him. It was found the man was driving on a revoked license. The man gave police consent to search his person and the vehicle. Police did not locate anything illegal during the search. Police checked the tint and it was 16 percent. Police told the man he could not be driving and he is responsible for finding a ride. Police gave the man a verbal warning for the illegal tint and driving on a revoked license.

* * *

Police were notified of a shoplifting in progress at the Home Depot, 7421 Commons Blvd. A loss prevention employee with Home Depot said two black males were seen attempting to exit the store with several high value items on a shopping cart. The employee said he made contact with the men after they passed all points of sale. He was able to recover the stolen merchandise and

the men left the area in a black Toyota Tundra. The employee was able to capture several images of the Toyota Tundra, which showed several words written in white lettering on the rear tail gate. The words were "Moving," "Hauling" and "Pressure Washing." The employee said the amount of merchandise taken was worth $1,094. Police will be attempting to obtain warrants on these two

men if they are identified.

* * *



The store manager at the Dollar Tree, 2020 Gunbarrel Road, told police that three white

females with multicolored rainbow-like hair shoplifted from the Dollar Tree. The women were described to have partly shaved heads and wearing white or gray shirts and blue jean shorts. The women loaded merchandise up into bags that belong to Dollar Tree and then passed all points of sale without making any attempts to pay for the merchandise. The women then fled in a white

sedan. The total value of merchandise stolen is unknown. Video evidence will be available later. Charges are pending.

* * *

A caller on Fisher Avenue told police that a guest of her neighbor parked in her assigned parking space and she wanted them to move. When police arrived, a disorder ensued between the caller and the neighbors next door. The guest agreed to leave the parking space so that the caller could park her vehicle in the appropriate space. The caller wanted a report and police provided her with a complaint card.

* * *

A man on Oak Street told police he last drove his vehicle and then parked it on the street there last Saturday around noon. The vehicle has stayed there ever since and today around 5:30 a.m. he discovered that the catalytic converter had been cut off of it. He then had the vehicle towed and then looked up the cost of repairs on Google, which can possibly be around $1,000.

* * *

A woman on Northgate Mall Drive told police Upon arrival, police that at approximately 9:40 p.m. an older black male came to the apartment complex. The complex is senior living apartments and has an electronic door at the entrance. The video shows the man trying to pull the door apart, but was unable to. The video shows the man then comes back with a crowbar and forces the door open. The man then told some of the residents that he was there to visit someone, but never went to a room. The man walked around the apartment complex for about 30 minutes before leaving. The woman said that they have an order in to have the door fixed due to the damage the man caused.

* * *

The manager of Tiger Mart at 5010 Hunter Road told police two individuals who worked for a lawn care service tried to use a counterfeit $100 bill. The manager said the two said they had just received the money from a client for doing some yard work. She said the two called the person responsible for giving them the money and spoke over the phone. The manager also spoke to the person over the phone, who gave her name and that she lived on Mouse Creek Road. The manager was informed by the woman that she had just paid the two individuals for doing some yard work. The manager told the woman she had received the $100 bill from a yard sale the day before. Police collected the $100 bill and entered it into property. The bill didn’t have any serial numbers.

* * *

A man on Mae Dell Road told police he was getting items from his ex-girlfriend's house with her permission. The man said his ex-girlfriend then was blocking him in and refusing to let him leave. The ex-girlfriend agreed to move her vehicle and the man left without incident.

* * *

A woman on Bradt Street told police her Honda Accord received damage on the front bumper and grill area while it was parked at her residence. She had no evidence as to who is at fault or how this occurred.

* * *

Police were called to North Concord Road and King Arthur for a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, an officer saw a white Hyunda Sonata driving on King Arthur that matched the description of a stolen car that police were looking for. When the officer turned around the car was parked and the occupants were walking fast near North Concord Road and King Arthur. Police spoke with the four possible suspects. While speaking with the four suspects, a homeowner on King Arthur arrived who had access to his home video system. While looking at the video of the stolen car being parked in his driveway, the officer was able to observe a black male with black shorts and a black shirt with a red square on the front exit the driver’s side and take off running. The officer was also able to view the other three suspects exit the car and all took off in the same direction towards North Concord Road. While speaking with the suspects, the officer was able to identify all the suspects by the clothing they were wearing and the clothing in the video. The driver of the car was identified. The value of the car is $25,000.

* * *

An employee of Belk at 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd. told police he witnessed two women removing the security tags from several items of clothing. He said the suspects then passed all points of sale and ran from the store. The employee said the first suspect was a heavy-set black female, that looked to be around 230 pounds and was wearing a black and purple shirt with black shorts. He said she got into a white KIA Sorento with an unknown tag and fled the scene. The employee said the other suspect was a black female that looked to be around 160 pounds and was wearing a red shirt with red pants. He said she got into what looked like a white Jeep Compass with a Tennessee tag. The employee said the stolen items totaled to be around $1,000. He said Belk would like to prosecute the suspects for the theft. Police checked the area but were unable to locate any possible suspects. The employee said he would obtain the security footage of the incident and get it to police. Police will continue the investigation.

* * *

A woman on Juniper Street called police to report the tag had been stolen off of her vehicle. The tag was entered into NCIC.

* * *

A man on Kings Point Road told police another boater was doing donuts on the water in the area of the "No Wave Zone." The man said that the waves from the person's boat knocked his boat

and another man's boat against the docks, damaging their boats. The man said both of their boats were tied against the docks when this occurred. Police then spoke with the other man whose boat was reported damaged, and he said that he and several other people were yelling at the

suspect to stop, however he continued to create more waves with his boat and then would speed towards other boaters before turning away. He also said at the time that his boat was knocked against the dock, his girlfriend was inside the boat. He said his girlfriend was taking pictures of the suspect for police when the waves from the suspect's boat caused her to drop her cell phone into the water. He said the suspect eventually stopped and took his boat out the water and left. He said a witness gave him a business card and told him that they videoed all of the suspect's actions. Police attempted to contact that witness, but received a voice mail.