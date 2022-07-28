 Thursday, July 28, 2022 85.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Chattanooga COVID Cases "Extraordinarily High", But Few Cases Are Severe; Erlanger Can Test For Monkeypox

Thursday, July 28, 2022

Erlanger infectious disease specialist Dr. Jay Sizemore said that the rate of COVID cases in the community is "extraordinarily high," but he said few cases are severe.

He said there has been a small increase in the number of COVID patients who have to be hospitalized.

However, he said not many are winding up in the Intensive Care Unit as with the more deadly variant early on in the pandemic.

Dr. Sizemore said, "It is not to the same severity as we were seeing before."

He said Erlanger is gearing up to deal with possible cases of monkeypox, an infectious disease that can cause a painful rash.

Dr. Sizemore said there have not been any cases reported in Hamilton County thus far.

He said Erlanger has developed a test for monkeypox to be used when someone has a suspected case.


July 28, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Tells Police He’s Going To Church, But It’s Closed; Woman At Waffle House Looks Under Bathroom Door For Her Sleeping Boyfriend

July 28, 2022

Chattanooga COVID Cases "Extraordinarily High", But Few Cases Are Severe; Erlanger Can Test For Monkeypox

July 28, 2022

Shelia Boyington Heads Erlanger Trustee Board


While on patrol in an area of multiple hotels and businesses on Lee Highway associated with high crime, an officer saw a black male standing on the City Church property near an entrance to the ... (click for more)

Erlanger infectious disease specialist Dr. Jay Sizemore said that the rate of COVID cases in the community is "extraordinarily high," but he said few cases are severe. He said there has been ... (click for more)

Shelia Boyington has been chosen as the new chair for the Erlanger Health System board of trustees. Ms. Boyington, who is the owner and CEO of Thinking Media, has been on the board for five ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Man Tells Police He’s Going To Church, But It’s Closed; Woman At Waffle House Looks Under Bathroom Door For Her Sleeping Boyfriend

While on patrol in an area of multiple hotels and businesses on Lee Highway associated with high crime, an officer saw a black male standing on the City Church property near an entrance to the building. The church did not appear to be open nor had any staff on site at the time. The officer asked the man to walk towards the property line where the officer was parked because the gates ... (click for more)

Chattanooga COVID Cases "Extraordinarily High", But Few Cases Are Severe; Erlanger Can Test For Monkeypox

Erlanger infectious disease specialist Dr. Jay Sizemore said that the rate of COVID cases in the community is "extraordinarily high," but he said few cases are severe. He said there has been a small increase in the number of COVID patients who have to be hospitalized. However, he said not many are winding up in the Intensive Care Unit as with the more deadly variant early ... (click for more)

Opinion

My Hometown Hero

Growing up in the little town of Apison, TN (it was little in the 50’s) and going to the first grade of our small school was special. One of my classmates in elementary school through high school was Aubie Camp. After graduation from Ooltewah High School in 1964, Aubie joined the Marine Corps. In October of 1965, Private First Class Aubie Camp was in action in Vietnam. He served ... (click for more)

Ruth Jeno Had No Part In Campaign Smear Tactics

As a former Red Bank mayor, I can attest to Ruth Jeno's integrity and dedication to public service. I assure you that the campaign smear tactics weren't contrived or condoned by her. I encourage everyone to vote for Ruth. I'm afraid that the ruthless attacks against her opponent will result in a win for her opponent. Howard Cotter (click for more)

Sports

Bullpen Falters Again As Lookouts Fall, 9-7

It surely was a lot of fun watching the Chattanooga Lookouts snap a five-game losing streak with a 9-6 win on Tuesday night at AT&T Field. Too bad it didn’t last. It was just another case of the same old story, umpteenth verse on Wednesday as the Rocket City Trash Pandas overcame a 7-3 deficit to win 9-7. Rocket City improves to 12-11 with the win while Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Vols Wait, While Pruitt Gets Ripped

The investigation is now complete regarding the Tennessee football violations under former coach Jeremy Pruitt. There were 18 level one allegations, the most serious named by the NCAA. It appears that there were more than $60,000 paid to players or their families, including $12,500 given by Pruitt's wife Casey to a player's mother to make her car payments. Tennessee's quick response ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors