Chattanooga COVID Cases "Extraordinarily High", But Few Cases Are Severe; Erlanger Can Test For Monkeypox

Erlanger infectious disease specialist Dr. Jay Sizemore said that the rate of COVID cases in the community is "extraordinarily high," but he said few cases are severe.

He said there has been a small increase in the number of COVID patients who have to be hospitalized.

However, he said not many are winding up in the Intensive Care Unit as with the more deadly variant early on in the pandemic.

Dr. Sizemore said, "It is not to the same severity as we were seeing before."

He said Erlanger is gearing up to deal with possible cases of monkeypox, an infectious disease that can cause a painful rash.

Dr. Sizemore said there have not been any cases reported in Hamilton County thus far.

He said Erlanger has developed a test for monkeypox to be used when someone has a suspected case.