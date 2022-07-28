Man, 43, Shot On Arlington Avenue

A 43-year-old man was shot at 1208 Arlington Ave. on Thursday.
Chattanooga Police responded to a call of a person shot. Officers located a man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Details of the shooting are unclear at this time.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with any
information regarding this incident to call 423-
643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous.
No amount of information is too small or insignificant.