Man, 43, Shot On Arlington Avenue

Thursday, July 28, 2022
A 43-year-old man was shot at 1208 Arlington Ave. on Thursday.
 
Chattanooga Police responded to a call of a person shot. Officers located a man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
 
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
 
Details of the shooting are unclear at this time.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous.
No amount of information is too small or insignificant.

Police Blotter: Frightened Man Wants Police To Wait With Him For His Ride To Arrive; Note Left On Car Says “Someone Please Take This”

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

A man at 1201 Bailey Ave. called police and asked officers to stay with him while he waited for his ride to pick him up because his car had broken down. The man said he was afraid to wait alone. His Ford Mustang was left on private property at the Hamilton County School Credit Union until the morning when the man could get it removed. * * * A man at 4805 Highway 58 told police ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BALLANGER, BRANNON JORDAN 1212 BELMEADE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 21 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County AGGRAVATED ASSAULT RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT BARKER, TONEY LEE 1107 E 8TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374032704 Age at Arrest: 38 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD Booked for Previous Charges ... (click for more)

Opinion

My Hometown Hero

Growing up in the little town of Apison, TN (it was little in the 50’s) and going to the first grade of our small school was special. One of my classmates in elementary school through high school was Aubie Camp. After graduation from Ooltewah High School in 1964, Aubie joined the Marine Corps. In October of 1965, Private First Class Aubie Camp was in action in Vietnam. He served ... (click for more)

Ruth Jeno Had No Part In Campaign Smear Tactics

As a former Red Bank mayor, I can attest to Ruth Jeno's integrity and dedication to public service. I assure you that the campaign smear tactics weren't contrived or condoned by her. I encourage everyone to vote for Ruth. I'm afraid that the ruthless attacks against her opponent will result in a win for her opponent. Howard Cotter (click for more)

Sports

UTC Football Picked First In SoCon Coaches/Media Polls

The Chattanooga Mocs are looking forward to the looming 2022 football season. Evidently, it is for good reason according to the Southern Conference coaches and media who both selected the Mocs No. 1 in their respective preseason prognostications. The squad received five of eight available first-place votes on the coach’s side with 60 total points (of a possible 64). ETSU was ... (click for more)

Lookouts Beat Rocket City In Rain-Shortened Game

Nothing has come easy for the Chattanooga Lookouts in recent weeks. The month of July has been one to forget as they had lost 16 of 20 games prior to Thursday’s game and were battling daily just to maintain a little self-respect. The Rocket City Trash Pandas have been in town this week and the two teams had split the first two games, but the Lookouts got a little help from ... (click for more)


