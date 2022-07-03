 Sunday, July 3, 2022 87.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Police Blotter: Man Says He's Being Spied On; Guest Falls Asleep In His Running Truck Before He Goes Into Hotel

Sunday, July 3, 2022

A man on Center Street said someone is texting him, telling him his name, address and what he ate two days ago. The man was unsure who sent the texts, but said he was being spied on. He gave police the phone number that is texting him and wanted an investigator to figure out who it is. He said he would call police back if the suspect continues to text him.

* * *

An employee of Lipsey Logistics at 5600 Brainerd Road told police a 53-foot Wabash semi-trailer had been stolen. The trailer is leased from TEL. It is unknown when this occurred or by whom.

* * *

A man on E. Brainerd Road told police his identity was stolen and a business credit card from TD Bank was opened under his name. The complainant also stated that he received a billing statement from a debt collection firm named Admin Recovery LLC for $5,765.

* * *

An officer was conducting routine patrol and saw a black Audi backed in at Microtel Inn and Suites at 7014 McCutcheon Road. The officer recognized the vehicle as the same one that fled from a previous traffic stop. The officer ran the VIN which was confirmed stolen out of Georgia. The vehicle was towed to Dentons and the owners were notified. There was a stolen South Carolina tag in the back seat, however police were unable to get in the vehicle to retrieve it. The owners were told to call police to recover the tag once they are in Chattanooga. The car was removed from NCIC.

* * *

Police responded to Maromede Lane after they were notified a man had sent someone a photo making them think he was going to harm himself. Once on scene, officers spoke with the man who said he was quoting an Eminem song. The man said he didn’t want to hurt himself and the officers saw no signs that he would.

* * *

While traveling westbound on I-24, a white Mazda passed by an officer at a high rate of speed. The car was reported stolen and, when the officer attempted to stop it, it evaded the stop. It made a sudden exit on the Rossville Boulevard exit ramp and proceeded towards Rossville Boulevard where the officer lost sight of the car.

* * *

Hotel staff at Baymont Inn at 7017 Shallowford Road told police a guest had been causing disturbances for other guests. Hotel staff were able to speak with her and request her to leave the premises without incident. She was trespassed from Baymont Inn property and is not welcome to return.

* * *

Police spoke with a driver on I-27 northbound who said he had lost traction on the roadway and ended up on the grass in the median. He said there was no damage to the vehicle and did not want a report. He had a tow truck on the way.

* * *

A woman on Roberts Street told police she had a verbal disorder with a man and he had left out the back of the house when police arrived and was no longer there. When police ran the man’s information it showed two possible warrants, however, they were confirmed through Sessions Court to be no longer valid. Police gave the woman a ride to N. Highland Park Avenue where she reported she was all set.

* * *

A woman at Residence Inn by Marriot at 2340 Center St. told police she and her husband returned to the hotel around 7:30 p.m. after eating dinner and her bicycle was still attached to her vehicle. When she went outside this morning, the bicycle was gone and a tag that was detached from bolt cutters was outside of her vehicle. The bicycle is a teal and white Trek Domane with a white seat, white cup holder, small mirrors on the handle bars and clip pedals.

* * *

A man on Oakvale Drive told police someone entered his unlocked truck and stole his Smith & Wesson Shield M&P 40 caliber pistol. He wasn’t sure where or when it happened. He didn’t know the weapon's serial number at the time of the report.

* * *

An officer saw a blue Chevy Spark backed into a parking spot at Sam’s Club at 6101 Lee Hwy. The officer ran the VIN and confirmed the vehicle to be stolen. Police notified Dispatch to remove the vehicle from NCIC and to contact the owner. Police confirmed the car was to be removed and had the vehicle towed from its location for safekeeping.

* * *

A manager for Subway at 2525 De Sales Ave. told police an employee was caught on camera stealing $40 from the cash register. The manager said she didn’t want to prosecute the employee, but that Subway was going to deal with it on their end.

* * *

An employee of Sam’s Club at 6101 Lee Hwy. told police two white males entered the store and began shopping around. They began filling up a tote that was inside of a buggy before attempting to walk out the store. As they began exiting, an employee attempted to stop the buggy with her hand and one of the suspects rammed the buggy into her hand causing it to be jammed between the buggy and the door. The suspects then continued to flee into the parking lot, throwing the tote into a Nissan van. The employee didn't want to prosecute due to the unknown items they took.

* * *

Police spoke with a man asleep in his running truck at Hampton Inn at 1920 Hamill Road. The man told police he had a hotel room there and had fallen asleep in his truck. Police at this point had the man turn off his truck and go inside to his room.


