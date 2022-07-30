Police Blotter: Police Question Scrappers With Large Utility Pole; Homeless Man Zips Off On Stolen Golf Cart

While on routine patrol on E. 11th Street, an officer saw two men pushing a black storage cart with a large utility pole affixed to the top with rope. The pole was made out of metal and they were attempting to scrap it for a few dollars. The officer checked both men for warrants and none were found. Traffic Engineering and Public Works were contacted and responded to look at the pole. Both denied current ownership of the pole. The officer instructed the scrappers to return the pole where they found it to prevent any further chances of a theft report being made. They agreed and returned the pole to where it was found.

* * *

An officer responded to suspicious activity at the Double Tree Hotel at 407 Chestnut St. A woman said her Lyft driver had picked up someone else and the Lyft driver was saying that she had picked up her. She showed the officer messages back and forth between her and the Lyft driver. She felt like someone could have been abducted by this Lyft driver and she wanted to make police aware of the incident. The vehicle's Tennessee plate was BOLO'd to all channels to do a wellness check on the occupants.

* * *

A woman on Pembrook Lane told police someone had opened a Chase account in her name without her permission in Philadelphia, Pa. Police told the woman this would need to be investigated by the Philadelphia Police Department and recommended she call to report it to them.

* * *

Police received a call asking for a wellness check on a woman who lives on Oak Ridge Drive and who drives a white Saturn sedan. The complainant said the woman had been verbally arguing with her boyfriend all day. Police arrived and did see a white Saturn sedan on the property and attempted to make contact at the front door. The officer knocked multiple times and couldn’t make contact with anyone inside. The lights were off and it appeared as if no one was home. Police continued to try and make contact with someone inside and no one came to the door.

* * *

A man on Tunnel Boulevard told police his mailbox had been damaged. He believed it happened a few days before, but didn’t know how.

* * *

Police were asked to check on a woman on Tunnel Boulevard who had not shown up for work in over two weeks. An officer spoke with her roommate who said she had been in contact with her and that she was on vacation with her husband who is a long-haul trucker.

* * *

A woman on Paris Metz Road told police a white male has been collecting items and putting them in the backyard. Officers observed a propane tank, gas can and other chemicals in the backyard. The woman said she would call back in if the man came back.

* * *

Police were flagged down by a woman on E. MLK Boulevard who wished to report a theft that occurred four days ago. She does security for the property owner and while there she put her bag behind a dumpster on the property. When she returned it was gone. She said there was black male hanging out at the property, looking around, and she believed he may have taken it. Inside her bag was her ID, debit card, $26 worth of make-up, and a black Trac phone worth $32.

* * *

An employee of North American Credit Services called police and said someone has been texting employees and asking them to purchase Google gift cards at the request of the CEO to give to clients. The employee said the requests are not being made by the CEO. One employee didn’t realize this was a scam and purchased $600 of Google gift cards, and texted the numbers to the scammers.

* * *

A man on E. 40th Street told police he discovered someone had entered his detached garage through a hole in the wall and stole a paint sprayer and drills. He said this could have occurred anytime in the last week.

* * *

Officers were dispatched to assist a citizen who had accidentally locked himself inside Clark Dental Studio at 951 Riverfront Pkwy. The man believed the office to be opened but once inside noticed the employees had all left. He then attempted to leave but the door was locked. Officers directed the man to a green exit button on the opposite side of the hallway which unlocked the doors momentarily for him to leave.

* * *

A woman on Bush Road called police and said someone had hacked into her Facebook account, took away her access and changed the account's email address. She contacted Facebook and was told that her account was locked because of violations of community standards. After she was told the account was locked, the suspects have been impersonating her and asking her friends for money and demanding $100 from her to give her access back to her. She said the suspect has also been contacting her.

* * *

Police were called to Hamilton Brow Path where a man and his girlfriend were in a disagreement. The man told police it was a verbal disagreement and had never become physical. The girlfriend told police they were arguing over their catering business. Due to a critical incident at the jail, police were unable to verify a possible TPO in place between the two and asked the man to leave the home for the night, which he did without incident.

* * *

A man called police and said he saw two people arguing on W. Henderson Drive. Police spoke with the woman who said the argument ensued over her wanting to leave and the man not wanting her to go. The man agreed to part ways and the woman stayed at the residence.

* * *

A woman on Bonny Oaks Drive called police to say a white homeless male stole her 2006 EZ Go golf cart. She said later another homeless man came to them and took her husband to the homeless camp across the tracks from Redoubt and showed him where the cart was. Her husband brought the golf cart back heavily damaged.