Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARNES, CHELSEA MARLO

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BUTCHEE, KIMBERLY MICHELLE

519 NORTH GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

FAILURE TO APPEAR



CAMPBELL, ARIEL CATHLEEN

123 DEERWOOD LANE GAINESBORO, 38562

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FORGERY

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FORGERY

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FORGERY

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



CHRISTIAN, UNIQUE

716 CAMELOT DR ATLANTA, 30349

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



CURREY, JOSEPH MICHAEL

3835 VALL VIEW SEQUATCHIE, 37374

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

PTR (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION PROBATION VIOLATION)



DICKENS, CEDRIC BERNARD

2508 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041620

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



FOSKEY, AARON JAY

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



GODWIN, TROY LEE

411 DUNLAP AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374121317

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE



GOODWIN, FLOYD HAROLD

2120 Windsor St Chattanooga, 374064144

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HAWKINS, STEVEN ALLEN

18353 40TH RUN N LOXAHTACHEE,

Age at Arrest: 66 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HENDRICKS, JANET LYNN

30 CREST WOOD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)HILL, JARED LEVI9840 HIGHWAY 58 OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)JACKSON, PHILLIP LEBRON2810 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPONPOSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPONJOHNSON, JACORY MARTAE3807 DEERFOOT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGKERN, DAVID CONARD11451 BACK VALLEY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTKING, JAQUAY SAUNDERS D2606 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTLEMASTER, SARAH JANE3403 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072010Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELONG, LATANYA MICHELLE3928 JASMINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFORFEITURE CAPIAS (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED)MADDEN, MARVYCE CHATON553 ELIZABETH CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VIMARTINEZ OSNAYA, JACOBO ISSAC3134 EAST RIDGE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCCULLOUGH, CLAUDE JRHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSMENDEZ PEREZ, TIOFILO PINEDO3615 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEMINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOLMIDDLETON, SABRINA1485 RAIDER DRIVE SE APT 1 DALTON, 30721Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTMINOR, COURTNEY RANDI ELAINE2601 EAST 44TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (GEORGIA)NORTH, JANAQUEL MARQUEZ2510 OAK STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTPAGE, ERNEST JAMES2109 BAILEY APT 202 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERPOTEET, ALISHA D1306 VERMONT AVE ETOWAH, 37331Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RAMIREZ AGUILAR, AQUELEO SANTOS2600 E 32TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSELEFT OF CENTER VIOLATIONRICHARDSON, KYLE DESHON2110 WYSTERIA HOOVER, 35216Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYSHIRLEY, RAYBURN ALTONHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374071902Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGSIVELS, ALYCIA NICOLE2105 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064248Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency:CRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASTEVENS, DAYLENS ELESE78 WENDY LEIGH CIR ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTSTUBBS WILLIAMS, TYREE MALIK2104 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED BURGLARYDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTHEFT OF PROPERTYSTUDIMIRE, ERLENE616 MAPLE STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt Housing AuthPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANATHOMAS, STEVIE ANTHONY415 B N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETHRASHER, ROBERT DEWAYNE2320 JANEVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 374211601Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WALLER, AUSTIN CAIN1230 GADD ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTWELCHANCE, RICHARD JASON5432 VILLAGE GARDEN DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000 (AUTO)WILLIAMS, JESSICA LYNN3825 HIGHLAND AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEWOODS, LARRY SYLVESTER4408 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT