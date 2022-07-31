Police Blotter: Man Busking Finds Pill In His Tips; Man’s Car Is Damaged In Car Wash

A man was busking on the Walnut Street Bridge and afterward found a pill with his tips. He turned it into police. It was Buprenorphine Hydrochloride and was submitted to Property to be destroyed.

While on patrol on E. 13th Street, an officer saw a vehicle parked inside a fenced-in private business. After verifying the vehicle's registration, the officer saw a man inside the car. He was identified and said he is homeless but works at the business. He said he had permission from his boss to stay on the property during the night. He had no wants or warrants.

Police were dispatched to 12th Avenue for a disorder where a highly intoxicated woman said her son was yelling at her while she was trying to relax. She called the police and then her son left in a white pickup truck.

Police were sent to Mega Star gas station to check on a woman who was reported to be locked in a bathroom but no one was found. Police checked on her residence on Wauhatchie Pike where there were three cars but no one answered the front or rear door of the home. Dispatch did a ping on the phone and found that the phone was pinging in Knoxville.

Security for the Hamilton County Courthouse at 625 Georgia Ave. told police a man was continuously approaching the front door of the building and attempting to buzz into the secured facility. Security said he needed to leave for the rest of the night. Police informed the man to leave for the night, to which he complied.

A man on Citico Avenue told police there was a woman in his apartment who was refusing to leave. The man said when he went to take his trash out, the woman walked in behind him into the apartment and it was his roommate's ex-girlfriend. When police arrived, she had already left and the man said he no longer needed police assistance.

Police spoke with a man panhandling at 1900 Broad St. He was asked to leave the customers alone and shown which way he needed to go to get back to the Community Kitchen where he usually frequents. He left the area without incident.

A man on Citygreen Way told police he left his car unlocked overnight and noticed in the morning that someone had been inside of it. The suspect stole $40 cash out of his wallet and a Smith & Wesson Shield 9mm worth $330. He said the handgun was all black and had nothing special about it. He found a gray tablet on the passenger seat of his vehicle that doesn’t belong to him. The officer asked him if he touched the tablet and he said yes, but there were other prints visible on it that weren't his. Police put the tablet into a paper bag so it could be taken to property for auto crimes investigators. The stolen handgun was entered into NCIC.

A man at the Community Kitchen at 727 E. 11th St. told police he left his phone on the charger plugged into the wall in the Day Center. He left his phone unattended to use the restroom and while he was gone someone stole it. This a frequent theft that re-occurs with several people and typically has the same story.

A woman on S. Lovell Avenue told police she discovered some damage on her vehicle while she was at a friend’s house. The driver side front headlight was broken out and there was a dent in the front bumper just underneath it. She's not sure how the damage was done.

A woman at Comfort Inn on Parker Lane told police someone had entered her unlocked 2016 Mercedes DLE 350 SUV and emptied all of the compartments inside. The only thing she can tell that was taken was her Peoples Alliance Credit Union checkbook.

A woman told police she was at Aldi’s at 5510 Highway 153 and obtained a grocery buggy and then returned to her car. She placed the buggy near her car and, while she was sitting in her car, a woman walked by and took the buggy, which had several of the first woman’s bags in it. She also reported that a pair of her prescription sunglasses were in the buggy. As the second woman walked away with the buggy, the first woman yelled to get her attention. She immediately returned the buggy and said that she was sorry and continued into the store. Police reviewed security footage, which revealed that, although the second woman walked away with the buggy, she did not remove any items from it. Contact was made with the second woman at her residence, where she explained that she believed the buggy to have been left, at which time she took it, not knowing it belonged to the other woman. Once she realized that the buggy was hers, she returned it without tampering with any of the items in it. Due to these facts, it is believed that the first woman had misplaced her glasses.

A woman on Cowart Street told police someone entered her unlocked 2015 BMW X3 and opened the glove box and console. She said they stole $2 of loose change and a pair of sunglasses.

A man on Gateway Avenue told police he left his apartment in the morning and, when he returned home in the afternoon, he noticed that two of his suitcases and two tablets were stolen, all worth $500-$600. He had a woman named Felicia stay the night at his house and she was still there when he left in the morning. He believes she stole all the items. He did not have any further information on Felicia. The man didn’t have his license with him and gave police his name and date of birth. Police couldn’t find his information, and the number he gave was not working.

A man told police he was at a car wash on Hixson Pike and as he went through it, a roller came loose and damaged the left side of his vehicle. He says he cannot even open the door due to the damage. He spoke with management and they are refusing to pay for the damage.