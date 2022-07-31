 Sunday, July 31, 2022 89.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Fire Damages Units in Rustic Village Apartments Sunday Afternoon; Residents In 16 Units Are Displaced

Sunday, July 31, 2022

Members of the Chattanooga Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on Sunday afternoon that displaced residents in several units.

At 1:34 p.m., Red Shift companies were called to the Rustic Village Apartments at 510 Central Drive and found light smoke inside one of the buildings in the complex.

A fire in the kitchen in one of the units got into cabinets, the ceiling and the walls in between two apartments. Firefighters had it under control in 15 minutes and then checked for any further extension.

Residents in 16 apartments (one entire building) were displaced by the fire due to the damage sustained to the building (fire, smoke, water, electrical). Power had to be cut to the building for safety reasons as the fire was deemed electrical. There were no injuries. The cause is under investigation.

The complex will be assisting the impacted families by relocating them to other units.

Squad 13, Ladder 13, Quint 8, Quint 21, Squad 7, Ladder 7, Engine 15, Quint 6, Battalion 2, Battalion 3 and CFD Investigations responded. 


July 31, 2022

July 31, 2022

July 31, 2022

Man, 22, Shot And Killed Sunday Afternoon

A man, 22, was shot and killed on Sunday afternoon. Chattanooga Police responded to a call of a shooting at 4:17 p.m. Police were alerted to a shooting victim who had shown up at Erlanger East suffering from a fatal gunshot wound. Police are currently trying to determine the location of the incident and the details surrounding the shooting. Chattanooga Police ask ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Man Busking Finds Pill In His Tips; Man’s Car Is Damaged In Car Wash

A man was busking on the Walnut Street Bridge and afterward found a pill with his tips. He turned it into police. It was Buprenorphine Hydrochloride and was submitted to Property to be destroyed. * * * While on patrol on E. 13 th Street, an officer saw a vehicle parked inside a fenced-in private business. After verifying the vehicle's registration, the officer saw a man inside ... (click for more)

Ron Littlefield: I Don't Believe Scurrilous Claims Against Weston Wamp

As a confirmed political independent with friends and close associates from both major parties, I generally enjoy staying out of the political fray these days. However this seems like a good time to speak up. The election of the next Hamilton County Mayor is bigger than party label and more important than a new baseball stadium, it’s about the future of our entire community. ... (click for more)

Tough Pill To Swallow

Smear campaigns? Deny the truth? Seems like dirty politics has spread from DC to Hamilton County. We may know the carrier. From last minute opponent hit jobs and having registered Democrats decide Republican primaries, to released emails exposing back room shenanigans there's a common denominator. Wamp. Weston Wamp and Daddy Wamp. Could you imagine Weston Wamp running ... (click for more)

Revamped Vols Set To Open Preseason Camp On Monday

It's one of the most exciting times of the year on Rocky Top as the Tennessee Volunteers football team kicks off preseason camp on Monday morning at Haslam Field, marking the official start of the 2022 season for the Big Orange, led by second-year head coach Josh Heupel . On Sunday afternoon, Heupel, along with offensive coordinator Alex Golesh , defensive coordinator Tim ... (click for more)

No Miracle Comebacks As Lookouts Fall, 3-2

Missed opportunities were the hottest topic of the day in the final game of the series between the Chattanooga Lookouts and the Rocket City Trash Pandas Sunday afternoon at AT&T Field. The Trash Pandas actually had more missed chances as they stranded 16 runners on base to just 10 for the Lookouts, but they prevailed by a 3-2 final after taking better advantage of the opportunities ... (click for more)


