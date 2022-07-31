Fire Damages Units in Rustic Village Apartments Sunday Afternoon; Residents In 16 Units Are Displaced

Members of the Chattanooga Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on Sunday afternoon that displaced residents in several units.

At 1:34 p.m., Red Shift companies were called to the Rustic Village Apartments at 510 Central Drive and found light smoke inside one of the buildings in the complex.

A fire in the kitchen in one of the units got into cabinets, the ceiling and the walls in between two apartments. Firefighters had it under control in 15 minutes and then checked for any further extension.

Residents in 16 apartments (one entire building) were displaced by the fire due to the damage sustained to the building (fire, smoke, water, electrical). Power had to be cut to the building for safety reasons as the fire was deemed electrical. There were no injuries. The cause is under investigation.

The complex will be assisting the impacted families by relocating them to other units.

Squad 13, Ladder 13, Quint 8, Quint 21, Squad 7, Ladder 7, Engine 15, Quint 6, Battalion 2, Battalion 3 and CFD Investigations responded.