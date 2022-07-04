Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

 Monday, July 4, 2022 81.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Monday, July 4, 2022
July 4, 2022

Police Blotter: Neighbors Argue Over Kids Damaging Car With Basketball; Man Passed Out At Waffle House Is Just Tired

July 4, 2022

July 4, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


A man on Alexis Circle told police the kids across the street were playing basketball and hit his vehicle, denting it. He said he confronted the father of the kids about the incident. The father ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDREWS, ERNEST JESSIE 116 CALIFORNIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 Age at Arrest: 42 years old Arresting Agency: Red Bank PUBLIC INTOXICATION ... (click for more)



Police Blotter: Neighbors Argue Over Kids Damaging Car With Basketball; Man Passed Out At Waffle House Is Just Tired

A man on Alexis Circle told police the kids across the street were playing basketball and hit his vehicle, denting it. He said he confronted the father of the kids about the incident. The father said it was not possible due to the damage of the vehicle being on top of the trunk, not the front of the trunk. However, if the man could show him video footage of his kids damaging his ... (click for more)

Opinion

22 Questions And Concerns About A New $79.5 Million Lookouts Stadium

The proposal for the Lookouts stadium brings forth several questions that I have not gotten good answers yet from anyone. 1. If the 10 acres Gary Chazen is donating is worth $10,000,000, why doesn’t he and his partners just sell the 140 acres and go to the bank with over $100,000,000? 2. There has been over a billion dollars of new construction in downtown Chattanooga ... (click for more)

New Stadium Does Not Pass The Smell Test - And Response

I can't find any logical reasons that the new Lookout stadium is being placed where it is other than to think it's a combination of favoritism and eliminating an eyesore. All statistics point to an illogical decision coupled with questionable tax breaks/support. Lookouts average attendance in 2018 (all that I could quickly find) was 3,206 per game and ranked 74th among ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Rally Twice To Beat Birmingham

It’s been a tough week for the Chattanooga Lookouts, but it all ended on a positive note with a come-from-behind victory over the Birmingham Barons Sunday night at AT&T Field. The Lookouts had to come back twice against the Barons after the division leaders scored five unearned runs in the fourth inning for a 6-5 lead after leading 1-0 in the first. It wasn’t the prettiest ... (click for more)

CFC Wins 2-1 Over Visiting Syracuse Pulse

Chattanooga Football Club returned to Finley Stadium on Saturday night, looking to put on a show for the holiday weekend. More importantly, the CFC Men wanted to extend their unbeaten streak to eight and expand their lead at the top of the table. They would take care of both. CFC hosted Syracuse Pulse for the second time in three weeks. The last contest ended in a 3-0 win for ... (click for more)


