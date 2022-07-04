 Monday, July 4, 2022 73.0°F   fog/mist   Fog/Mist

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Monday, July 4, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDREWS, ERNEST JESSIE
116 CALIFORNIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ASH, MARCUS EUGENE
7016 HARVEST RUN DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
DRAG RACING

DEARDORFF, PETER D
6409 DOGWOOD DR HARRISON, 373418924
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: TWRA Game/Fish
BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (BUI)
BOATING RULES AND REGULATIONS

DYER, JASON MICHAEL
202 CHICKAMAUGA RD CHATTANOOA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

FERRELL, DANIEL WILLIAM
220 MCDONALD DR ROSSVILLE, 307413536
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GASS, ZACHARY RANDELL
1784 MURPHY HOLLOW ROAD TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARTLINE, RICKEY D
34 ASCEOLA ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency:
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

HESTER, KERMYCA DAWANNA
2801 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062522
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HOLLINS, LATERRIS M
4512 TRICIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JACKSON, ZECHARIAH DAVID
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

JOHNSON, RICKEY ANTHONY
61 OLD CREEK WAY DUNLAP, 373273939
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VOP POSSESION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

LUSK, TANNER RYAN
1196 CENIC HWY LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 30750
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

MARTIN, MICHAEL SHANE
HOMELESS , 37412
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MAYWEATHER, TAELOR ASHLEA
2124 DELANO DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR

METSCH, ROBERT EUGENE
7718 HARPER ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MORGAN, ADRIAN LEBRON
205 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

MYERS, MEGAN A
350 MELROSE ST BRISTOL, 376203624
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PEREZ-GARCIA, GENOVENA
1513 S WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PHILLIPS, JILLIAN MICHELLE
730 11TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 30702
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ROBINSON, DONALD R
1269 UNION TEMPLE ROAD ST CHARLES, 42453
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

SEXTON, WILLIAM JULIAN
HOMELESS ROSSVILLE CHATTANOOGA ROSSVILLE,
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
IN-TRANSIT

SINNERS, ROBERT ALEXANDER
919 GREENWOOD AVE APT 5 ATLANTA, 29201
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SUTTON, JAMEL DAESHUN
3301 PINEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

TAYLOR, CORDARIUS LADRE
1818 DODDS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

TOWNSEND, JOHN T
1920 GUNBARREL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

TURNER, ABIGAIL LUCILLE
3870 ANGORA PL DULUTH, 30096
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WATERS, SHANNON YVONNE
402 HOLLYWOOD DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WATT, MCCAYLA CHRISTYANNA
1110 NORTH HAWTHORN CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
ASSAULT

WEST, ALISHA NICOLE
7304 FAYE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WIGFALL, TERRANCE DANIEL
2001 S LYERLY HIXSON, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE


