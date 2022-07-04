Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDREWS, ERNEST JESSIE

116 CALIFORNIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



ASH, MARCUS EUGENE

7016 HARVEST RUN DR HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST

DRAG RACING



DEARDORFF, PETER D

6409 DOGWOOD DR HARRISON, 373418924

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: TWRA Game/Fish

BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (BUI)

BOATING RULES AND REGULATIONS



DYER, JASON MICHAEL

202 CHICKAMAUGA RD CHATTANOOA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



FERRELL, DANIEL WILLIAM

220 MCDONALD DR ROSSVILLE, 307413536

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



GASS, ZACHARY RANDELL

1784 MURPHY HOLLOW ROAD TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HARTLINE, RICKEY D

34 ASCEOLA ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency:

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEDRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 GFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYHESTER, KERMYCA DAWANNA2801 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062522Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTHOLLINS, LATERRIS M4512 TRICIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JACKSON, ZECHARIAH DAVID727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTJOHNSON, RICKEY ANTHONY61 OLD CREEK WAY DUNLAP, 373273939Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVOP POSSESION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCELUSK, TANNER RYAN1196 CENIC HWY LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 30750Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEMARTIN, MICHAEL SHANEHOMELESS , 37412Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONMAYWEATHER, TAELOR ASHLEA2124 DELANO DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFAILURE TO APPEARMETSCH, ROBERT EUGENE7718 HARPER ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMORGAN, ADRIAN LEBRON205 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONVIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAWUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONMYERS, MEGAN A350 MELROSE ST BRISTOL, 376203624Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPEREZ-GARCIA, GENOVENA1513 S WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTPHILLIPS, JILLIAN MICHELLE730 11TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 30702Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONPUBLIC INTOXICATIONROBINSON, DONALD R1269 UNION TEMPLE ROAD ST CHARLES, 42453Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTSEXTON, WILLIAM JULIANHOMELESS ROSSVILLE CHATTANOOGA ROSSVILLE,Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyIN-TRANSITSINNERS, ROBERT ALEXANDER919 GREENWOOD AVE APT 5 ATLANTA, 29201Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTSUTTON, JAMEL DAESHUN3301 PINEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyUNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONPOSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPONTAYLOR, CORDARIUS LADRE1818 DODDS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSTOWNSEND, JOHN T1920 GUNBARREL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDINDECENT EXPOSURERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPUBLIC INTOXICATIONTURNER, ABIGAIL LUCILLE3870 ANGORA PL DULUTH, 30096Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTWATERS, SHANNON YVONNE402 HOLLYWOOD DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTWATT, MCCAYLA CHRISTYANNA1110 NORTH HAWTHORN CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankASSAULTWEST, ALISHA NICOLE7304 FAYE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WIGFALL, TERRANCE DANIEL2001 S LYERLY HIXSON, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE