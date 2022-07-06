 Wednesday, July 6, 2022 97.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

County Commission Votes ARC Funds For Tivoli Renovation, Volunteer Fire Departments, Urban League And The Bookworm Reading Program

Wednesday, July 6, 2022

The County Commission on Wednesday approved $2 million to assist with renovation and restoration of the Tivoli Theatre using funds received through the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

The panel also approved from ARC funds:

- $1.5 million to assist certain volunteer fire departments and other emergency services agencies with the purchase of capital items

- $50,000 to assist the Urban League with the purchase of capital items

- $100,000 to assist Girls Inc. with the operation of its Bookworm Club Program.


July 6, 2022

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

July 6, 2022

Police Blotter: Woman Attempts To Pay At Family Dollar With $100 Bill Marked "United States Play Money"; Woman's Purse Left On The Back Seat Hidden Under A Sweater In Her Unlocked Car Is Stolen

July 6, 2022

Commission Approves Funds To Keep Silverdale Jail Expansion Moving; Reserves Right To Seek Reimbursement


Here are the Grand Jury no bills and true bills: No Bills: 1 FENNESSEE, TAQUARIUS LAMAR EVADING ARREST 07/06/2022 2 FENNESSEE, TAQUARIUS LAMAR DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED ... (click for more)

A woman was attempting to buy groceries at the Family Dollar, 2101 E. 3rd St., and gave the cashier a fake $100 bill with the words "United States Play Money" inscribed on the top. The woman ... (click for more)

The County Commission on Wednesday narrowly approved paying $250,881.36 in connection with a construction delay in expanding the Silverdale Jail. County Commissioner Tim Boyd said the architect ... (click for more)



Opinion

Dangerous Dam At Ketner's Mill Has Claimed Too Many Young Lives

Something must be done about the dangerous low head dam at Ketner’s Mill on the Sequatchie River in Whitwell, Tn. (Marion County). This dam is a dangerous public safety hazard that has claimed the lives of many young people through the years. It seems to me to be grossly negligent for the owner of this dam (which no longer serves any purpose) to continue to allow unknowing ... (click for more)

Uncovering Chattanooga’s Hidden Gem

Missionary Ridge is Chattanooga's "diamond in the rough" that can spearhead a new era in our city's growth. Way back on Nov. 25, 1863, soldiers under the leadership of General Ulysses S. Grant stormed Missionary Ridge and broke the back of the Confederacy. The Battle of Missionary Ridge demonstrated the superior forces of the industrialized North and gave their soldiers a chance ... (click for more)

Sports

Former Lee Goalkeeper To Start For Northern Ireland

Former Lee University All-American goalkeeper Jackie Burns will lead Northern Ireland in net as the country makes its debut in the Women's UEFA Euro 2022 Championship. Northern Ireland opens on July 7 against Norway at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton. Burns and Northern Ireland will then play Austria on July 11 and wrap up Group A play with host England on July 15. Andy ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Baseball, Basketball Get Top Transfers

Whether it’s entire universities or individual athletes, college athletics continues to be a fluid situation. Something or someone always seems to be moving somewhere. Usually there’s nothing going on during the languid days of late June and early July. But news last week of Southern Cal and UCLA joining the Big 10 Conference in 2024 was a whole lot of something. During ... (click for more)


