County Commission Votes ARC Funds For Tivoli Renovation, Volunteer Fire Departments, Urban League And The Bookworm Reading Program

The County Commission on Wednesday approved $2 million to assist with renovation and restoration of the Tivoli Theatre using funds received through the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

The panel also approved from ARC funds:

- $1.5 million to assist certain volunteer fire departments and other emergency services agencies with the purchase of capital items

- $50,000 to assist the Urban League with the purchase of capital items

- $100,000 to assist Girls Inc. with the operation of its Bookworm Club Program.