County Commission Votes ARC Funds For Tivoli Renovation, Volunteer Fire Departments, Urban League And The Bookworm Reading Program

The County Commission on Wednesday approved $2 million to assist with renovation and restoration of the Tivoli Theatre using funds received through the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
The panel also approved from ARC funds:
- $1.5 million to assist certain volunteer fire departments and other emergency services agencies with the purchase of capital items
- $50,000 to assist the Urban League with the purchase of capital items
- $100,000 to assist Girls Inc. with the operation of its Bookworm Club Program.