2-Vehicle Crash Thursday Morning Involving Police Vehicle Sends Both Drivers To Hospital

A crash involving a police vehicle and a minivan Thursday morning sends both drivers to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Chattanooga Police responded to 3700 Amnicola Highway on a traffic crash involving two vehicles Thursday just after 7:30 a.m.



A police unit collided with a minivan at the intersection of Lost Mound Drive and Amnicola as the van attempted to turn onto Amnicola Highway.



Both drivers were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.



Investigators from the Traffic Division will be investigating the crash to determine causation.