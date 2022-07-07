Strong Storm In Chattanooga Leaves Many Road Hazards, Some Flooding

A strong storm that passed through Chattanooga at mid-afternoon on Wednesday left behind a number of road hazards, including downed wires.
There were also some areas of flooding.
The following locations may be closed or have limited access while emergency crews clear the right-of-way:
- 1970 Cummings Highway (wires down)
- Cummings Highway at Browns Ferry Road (hazard)
- 600 Market Street (hazard)
- 900 Market Street (hazard)
- Market Street at W Aquarium Way (hazard)
- HWY 153 at Dupont Parkway (hazard)
- 519 Cherokee Blvd (wires down)
- 700 E 11th Street (hazard)
- W 6th Street at Chestnut Street (hazard)
- 3500 Broad Street (hazard)
- 550 Houston Street (flooding)
- N Orchard Knob Ave at Jackson Street (wires down)
- 7500 Middle Valley Road (Hamilton County-wires down)
- More areas may be affected not listed here as severe weather moves through
- Obey any instructions from law enforcement, flaggers, or traffic control devices in these areas.
Please report flooded locations or trees down by dialing the city's 311 Service Center 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Monday-Friday at 423-643-6311; Or if after hours/weekends, the Chattanooga Police Department Non-Emergency Number at 423-698-2525