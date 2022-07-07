Strong Storm In Chattanooga Leaves Many Road Hazards, Some Flooding

A strong storm that passed through Chattanooga at mid-afternoon on Wednesday left behind a number of road hazards, including downed wires.

There were also some areas of flooding.

The following locations may be closed or have limited access while emergency crews clear the right-of-way:

1970 Cummings Highway (wires down)

Cummings Highway at Browns Ferry Road (hazard)

600 Market Street (hazard)

900 Market Street (hazard)

Market Street at W Aquarium Way (hazard)

HWY 153 at Dupont Parkway (hazard)

519 Cherokee Blvd (wires down)

700 E 11th Street (hazard)

W 6th Street at Chestnut Street (hazard)

3500 Broad Street (hazard)

550 Houston Street (flooding)

N Orchard Knob Ave at Jackson Street (wires down)

7500 Middle Valley Road (Hamilton County-wires down)

More areas may be affected not listed here as severe weather moves through

Obey any instructions from law enforcement, flaggers, or traffic control devices in these areas.