 Thursday, July 7, 2022 77.0°F   thunderstorm   Thunderstorm

Breaking News


Strong Storm In Chattanooga Leaves Many Road Hazards, Some Flooding

Thursday, July 7, 2022

A strong storm that passed through Chattanooga at mid-afternoon on Wednesday left behind a number of road hazards, including downed wires.

 

There were also some areas of flooding.

 

The following locations may be closed or have limited access while emergency crews clear the right-of-way:

  • 1970 Cummings Highway (wires down)
  • Cummings Highway at Browns Ferry Road (hazard)
  • 600 Market Street (hazard)
  • 900 Market Street (hazard)
  • Market Street at W Aquarium Way (hazard)
  • HWY 153 at Dupont Parkway (hazard)
  • 519 Cherokee Blvd (wires down)
  • 700 E 11th Street (hazard)
  • W 6th Street at Chestnut Street (hazard)
  • 3500 Broad Street (hazard)
  • 550 Houston Street (flooding)
  • N Orchard Knob Ave at Jackson Street (wires down)
  • 7500 Middle Valley Road (Hamilton County-wires down)
  • More areas may be affected not listed here as severe weather moves through
  • Obey any instructions from law enforcement, flaggers, or traffic control devices in these areas. 
Please report flooded locations or trees down by dialing the city's 311 Service Center 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Monday-Friday at 423-643-6311; Or if after hours/weekends, the Chattanooga Police Department Non-Emergency Number at 423-698-2525

July 7, 2022

Police Blotter: Soon To Be Ex-Wife Threatens To Have Her Husband Killed; Woman Thinks Friends Stole Her Ring And iPad

July 7, 2022

Kolodkins Lived Many Years At 631 W. 6th Street Near The Top Of Cameron Hill

July 7, 2022

Erlanger Announces Promotions Of Katie Duffy And Tyler Winks


A man on Lilac Lane told police his soon to be ex-wife called him earlier making threatening statements towards him. The man said his wife told him she would send someone over to his house and ... (click for more)

The Kolodkins lived many years in a fine two-story home near where W. Sixth Street reached the top of Cameron Hill. The house at 631 W. 6th was first the home of the Rev. Edward A. Berry, ... (click for more)

Erlanger announced the promotion of Katie Duffy, PharmD, MBA, to vice president of operations for Erlanger Health System and Tyler Winks, MBA, R.T. (R) (CT) (MR) (ARRT), to chief executive officer ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Soon To Be Ex-Wife Threatens To Have Her Husband Killed; Woman Thinks Friends Stole Her Ring And iPad

A man on Lilac Lane told police his soon to be ex-wife called him earlier making threatening statements towards him. The man said his wife told him she would send someone over to his house and kill him. The man told police that he doesn't believe the woman could carry out such an act of violence, but probably is just upset. They separated about three months ago. The man wanted a ... (click for more)

Kolodkins Lived Many Years At 631 W. 6th Street Near The Top Of Cameron Hill

The Kolodkins lived many years in a fine two-story home near where W. Sixth Street reached the top of Cameron Hill. The house at 631 W. 6th was first the home of the Rev. Edward A. Berry, pastor of the Central Congregational Church. The next year, the choice spot belonged to Henry T. Pope, manager of The National Company of St. Louis. Richard M. George, who was supervisor ... (click for more)

Opinion

I Agree With Weston Wamp

Yes. The project to transform the former Wheland site into an entertainment district anchored by a community stadium is exciting and worth our support. It can and likely will be a lynchpin project on the continued growth of Chattanooga that increases the city and county's quality of life. Personally, I am all for it. I agree with Weston Wamp, however, that the project needs ... (click for more)

Dangerous Dam At Ketner's Mill Has Claimed Too Many Young Lives

Something must be done about the dangerous low head dam at Ketner’s Mill on the Sequatchie River in Whitwell, Tn. (Marion County). This dam is a dangerous public safety hazard that has claimed the lives of many young people through the years. It seems to me to be grossly negligent for the owner of this dam (which no longer serves any purpose) to continue to allow unknowing ... (click for more)

Sports

Former Lee Goalkeeper To Start For Northern Ireland

Former Lee University All-American goalkeeper Jackie Burns will lead Northern Ireland in net as the country makes its debut in the Women's UEFA Euro 2022 Championship. Northern Ireland opens on July 7 against Norway at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton. Burns and Northern Ireland will then play Austria on July 11 and wrap up Group A play with host England on July 15. Andy ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Baseball, Basketball Get Top Transfers

Whether it’s entire universities or individual athletes, college athletics continues to be a fluid situation. Something or someone always seems to be moving somewhere. Usually there’s nothing going on during the languid days of late June and early July. But news last week of Southern Cal and UCLA joining the Big 10 Conference in 2024 was a whole lot of something. During ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors