Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDRES-MATEO, CANDY

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency:

EVADING ARREST

SPEEDING

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



BATTLE, DAMONTE MARQUEL

875 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ROBBERY



BOTTS, DANNY LEIGH

324 FOX RUN CIRCLE FLINTSTONE, 30725

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BRAKEFIELD, TOD

5376 INDIAN TRAIL THOMASTON, 30286

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BREWER, GREGORY DEWAYNE

1005 MOSS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BYRD, LEKELL QUINTEZ

6501 BALLARD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



CALLAHAM, MON JERMAINE

1207 BRODICK LANE LITHIA SPRINGS, 30122

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIO.DRIVERS LIC.LAW ( NOT IN POSSESSION)



CARTER, JAMICHEA DANIELLE

34 W 51ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION



CURTIS, JENNIFER SHEA

4926 LIBERTY HILL ROAD EVENSVILLE, 37332

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DELVALLE, LUCAS GEORGE

5425 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374151611

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DUERR, HALEY J

647 CLICK RD COWAN, 373183000

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

CHILD NEGLECT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



EPPS, LEONTA DEMON

2808 MORGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



GAINES, GEONTA DEWAYNE

404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111909

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



GALLO, ANDREW M

2106 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



GAMINO, SYLVESTER ANDRES

601 JAMES STREET LOT 123 ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL HOMICIDE



GODINEZ, LUCINDA MORALES

1614 BENNETT RD APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



HACKLEY, STEVE ARTHUR

123 S MOORE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency:

HARASSMENT



HAMPTON, MICHAEL MALIK

77 MAUDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

EVADING ARREST

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



HILL, WILLIAM ANTHONY

1309 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HOLDER, COLBY ANDREW

13031 NORTH MAIN STREET TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



HOLMES, ASHLEY BROOKE

9148 INTEGRA HILLS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



IVEY, BRITTANY NICOLE

187 NAWAKA AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JENKINS, ANTHONY KELSO

3700 SHERIDON DRIVE APT 29 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JENKINS, NEKETA TINAE

3201 IDLEWILD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR



JOHNSON, IMON S

103 WOODVALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



KELLEY, GARY JEROME

1915 GARFIELD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LEMING, JUSTIN MICHAEL

11029 EUSTICE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



MANSUR, MAKIN HAMZAH

2310 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Humane Society

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



MARTIN, SHARRON LOVELLA

4659 DUSTY TRL OOLTEWAH, 373637090

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FORFEITURE CAPIAS(DUI)

FORFEITURE CAPIAS(DRIVING WHILE REVOKED)



MCGAHEE, NICHOLAS T

810 BELLE VISTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112103

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



MOREL, HOLLY FAITH

6923 SAVANNAH ESTATES CHATTANOOGA, 37341

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00



MORRIS, HARVEY ALEXANDER

4528 HIGHLAND AVE APT 5 CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



NELOMS, CARMEN DANELLE

3465 EMERSON DR CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PALMER, ELLIS A

HERMITAGE, 37076

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



PAYNE, AMANDA

195 GRASSY BRANCH ROAD DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II



PHILLIPS, KENNETH DEWAYNE

2003 E 31ST STREET PL CHATTANOOGA, 374071714

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



POLDER, PRESTON GARRET

810 PITTS GAP RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



POOLE, DEONDRIA NICOLE

4715 OAKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)



PRESTON, KENDRA SHALANE

6530 FRANKFORT DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ROBERTSON, MELISSA CHARISSTIE

727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATT, 37403

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



ROLLINS, DARTANGAN DEWON

3704 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101412

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



SHELBY, CODY L

9464 DAISY DALLAS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND



SHURETTE, MICKEY EUGENE

727 E.

11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



SMITH, EDWARD CASH

220 RICHARDSON AVE MURFREESBORO, 37130

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



STARKEY, TERRANCE LEVAR

7155 TYNER CROSSING DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORDER

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



STEWART, RICKY DEALNDO

5428 HUNTER VILLAGE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



WATKINS, ZACHARY TYLER KEY

3109 EAST 45TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE(CATOOSA COUNTY)



WHITFORD, TANYA MICHELLE

1313 ROANOKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Other

FAILURE TO APPEAR (PTR)



WICKLIFFE, JOSHLYN

260 MADISON BLVD MADISON, 37115

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WILSON, DWAYNE CURTIS

6631 KEITH RD RINGGOLD, 307364522

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

RECKLESS DRIVING