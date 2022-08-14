Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ANDRES-MATEO, CANDY
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency:
EVADING ARREST
SPEEDING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
BATTLE, DAMONTE MARQUEL
875 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ROBBERY
BOTTS, DANNY LEIGH
324 FOX RUN CIRCLE FLINTSTONE, 30725
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
BRAKEFIELD, TOD
5376 INDIAN TRAIL THOMASTON, 30286
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BREWER, GREGORY DEWAYNE
1005 MOSS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BYRD, LEKELL QUINTEZ
6501 BALLARD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
CALLAHAM, MON JERMAINE
1207 BRODICK LANE LITHIA SPRINGS, 30122
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIO.DRIVERS LIC.LAW ( NOT IN POSSESSION)
CARTER, JAMICHEA DANIELLE
34 W 51ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
CURTIS, JENNIFER SHEA
4926 LIBERTY HILL ROAD EVENSVILLE, 37332
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DELVALLE, LUCAS GEORGE
5425 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374151611
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DUERR, HALEY J
647 CLICK RD COWAN, 373183000
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
CHILD NEGLECT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EPPS, LEONTA DEMON
2808 MORGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GAINES, GEONTA DEWAYNE
404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111909
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
GALLO, ANDREW M
2106 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GAMINO, SYLVESTER ANDRES
601 JAMES STREET LOT 123 ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
GODINEZ, LUCINDA MORALES
1614 BENNETT RD APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HACKLEY, STEVE ARTHUR
123 S MOORE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency:
HARASSMENT
HAMPTON, MICHAEL MALIK
77 MAUDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
EVADING ARREST
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HILL, WILLIAM ANTHONY
1309 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HOLDER, COLBY ANDREW
13031 NORTH MAIN STREET TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
HOLMES, ASHLEY BROOKE
9148 INTEGRA HILLS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IVEY, BRITTANY NICOLE
187 NAWAKA AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JENKINS, ANTHONY KELSO
3700 SHERIDON DRIVE APT 29 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JENKINS, NEKETA TINAE
3201 IDLEWILD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
JOHNSON, IMON S
103 WOODVALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
KELLEY, GARY JEROME
1915 GARFIELD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LEMING, JUSTIN MICHAEL
11029 EUSTICE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MANSUR, MAKIN HAMZAH
2310 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Humane Society
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
MARTIN, SHARRON LOVELLA
4659 DUSTY TRL OOLTEWAH, 373637090
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FORFEITURE CAPIAS(DUI)
FORFEITURE CAPIAS(DRIVING WHILE REVOKED)
MCGAHEE, NICHOLAS T
810 BELLE VISTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112103
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MOREL, HOLLY FAITH
6923 SAVANNAH ESTATES CHATTANOOGA, 37341
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00
MORRIS, HARVEY ALEXANDER
4528 HIGHLAND AVE APT 5 CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
NELOMS, CARMEN DANELLE
3465 EMERSON DR CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PALMER, ELLIS A
HERMITAGE, 37076
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
PAYNE, AMANDA
195 GRASSY BRANCH ROAD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
PHILLIPS, KENNETH DEWAYNE
2003 E 31ST STREET PL CHATTANOOGA, 374071714
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
POLDER, PRESTON GARRET
810 PITTS GAP RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POOLE, DEONDRIA NICOLE
4715 OAKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)
PRESTON, KENDRA SHALANE
6530 FRANKFORT DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROBERTSON, MELISSA CHARISSTIE
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATT, 37403
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ROLLINS, DARTANGAN DEWON
3704 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101412
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SHELBY, CODY L
9464 DAISY DALLAS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND
SHURETTE, MICKEY EUGENE
727 E.
11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
SMITH, EDWARD CASH
220 RICHARDSON AVE MURFREESBORO, 37130
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STARKEY, TERRANCE LEVAR
7155 TYNER CROSSING DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
STEWART, RICKY DEALNDO
5428 HUNTER VILLAGE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
WATKINS, ZACHARY TYLER KEY
3109 EAST 45TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE(CATOOSA COUNTY)
WHITFORD, TANYA MICHELLE
1313 ROANOKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Other
FAILURE TO APPEAR (PTR)
WICKLIFFE, JOSHLYN
260 MADISON BLVD MADISON, 37115
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILSON, DWAYNE CURTIS
6631 KEITH RD RINGGOLD, 307364522
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
RECKLESS DRIVING