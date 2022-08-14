 Sunday, August 14, 2022 73.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Sunday, August 14, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDRES-MATEO, CANDY 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: 
EVADING ARREST
SPEEDING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

BATTLE, DAMONTE MARQUEL 
875 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ROBBERY

BOTTS, DANNY LEIGH 
324 FOX RUN CIRCLE FLINTSTONE, 30725 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR

BRAKEFIELD, TOD 
5376 INDIAN TRAIL THOMASTON, 30286 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BREWER, GREGORY DEWAYNE 
1005 MOSS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BYRD, LEKELL QUINTEZ 
6501 BALLARD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

CALLAHAM, MON JERMAINE 
1207 BRODICK LANE LITHIA SPRINGS, 30122 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIO.DRIVERS LIC.LAW ( NOT IN POSSESSION)

CARTER, JAMICHEA DANIELLE 
34 W 51ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

CURTIS, JENNIFER SHEA 
4926 LIBERTY HILL ROAD EVENSVILLE, 37332 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DELVALLE, LUCAS GEORGE 
5425 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374151611 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DUERR, HALEY J 
647 CLICK RD COWAN, 373183000 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
CHILD NEGLECT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EPPS, LEONTA DEMON 
2808 MORGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GAINES, GEONTA DEWAYNE 
404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111909 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

GALLO, ANDREW M 
2106 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GAMINO, SYLVESTER ANDRES 
601 JAMES STREET LOT 123 ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL HOMICIDE

GODINEZ, LUCINDA MORALES 
1614 BENNETT RD APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HACKLEY, STEVE ARTHUR 
123 S MOORE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: 
HARASSMENT

HAMPTON, MICHAEL MALIK 
77 MAUDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
EVADING ARREST
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

HILL, WILLIAM ANTHONY 
1309 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HOLDER, COLBY ANDREW 
13031 NORTH MAIN STREET TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

HOLMES, ASHLEY BROOKE 
9148 INTEGRA HILLS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IVEY, BRITTANY NICOLE 
187 NAWAKA AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JENKINS, ANTHONY KELSO 
3700 SHERIDON DRIVE APT 29 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JENKINS, NEKETA TINAE 
3201 IDLEWILD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR

JOHNSON, IMON S 
103 WOODVALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

KELLEY, GARY JEROME 
1915 GARFIELD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEMING, JUSTIN MICHAEL 
11029 EUSTICE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MANSUR, MAKIN HAMZAH 
2310 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Humane Society
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

MARTIN, SHARRON LOVELLA 
4659 DUSTY TRL OOLTEWAH, 373637090 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FORFEITURE CAPIAS(DUI)
FORFEITURE CAPIAS(DRIVING WHILE REVOKED)

MCGAHEE, NICHOLAS T 
810 BELLE VISTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112103 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MOREL, HOLLY FAITH 
6923 SAVANNAH ESTATES CHATTANOOGA, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00

MORRIS, HARVEY ALEXANDER 
4528 HIGHLAND AVE APT 5 CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

NELOMS, CARMEN DANELLE 
3465 EMERSON DR CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PALMER, ELLIS A 
HERMITAGE, 37076 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

PAYNE, AMANDA 
195 GRASSY BRANCH ROAD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II

PHILLIPS, KENNETH DEWAYNE 
2003 E 31ST STREET PL CHATTANOOGA, 374071714 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

POLDER, PRESTON GARRET 
810 PITTS GAP RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POOLE, DEONDRIA NICOLE 
4715 OAKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)

PRESTON, KENDRA SHALANE 
6530 FRANKFORT DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROBERTSON, MELISSA CHARISSTIE 
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATT, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ROLLINS, DARTANGAN DEWON 
3704 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101412 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SHELBY, CODY L 
9464 DAISY DALLAS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND

SHURETTE, MICKEY EUGENE 
727 E.

11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

SMITH, EDWARD CASH 
220 RICHARDSON AVE MURFREESBORO, 37130 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STARKEY, TERRANCE LEVAR 
7155 TYNER CROSSING DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

STEWART, RICKY DEALNDO 
5428 HUNTER VILLAGE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

WATKINS, ZACHARY TYLER KEY 
3109 EAST 45TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE(CATOOSA COUNTY)

WHITFORD, TANYA MICHELLE 
1313 ROANOKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Other
FAILURE TO APPEAR (PTR)

WICKLIFFE, JOSHLYN 
260 MADISON BLVD MADISON, 37115 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILSON, DWAYNE CURTIS 
6631 KEITH RD RINGGOLD, 307364522 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
RECKLESS DRIVING


August 14, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

August 13, 2022

Police Blotter: Walgreens Is Victim Of Green Dot Scam; Restaurant Damage May Have Been Done By Disgruntled Employees

August 13, 2022

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDRES-MATEO, CANDY Age at Arrest: 19 years old Arresting Agency: EVADING ARREST SPEEDING DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED ... (click for more)

A woman at Walgreens at 5478 Highway 153 called police and said an employee took a call from an anonymous phone number. The employee said that the caller claimed to be the store manager and asked ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Hester). III. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDRES-MATEO, CANDY Age at Arrest: 19 years old Arresting Agency: EVADING ARREST SPEEDING DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE BATTLE, DAMONTE MARQUEL 875 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County ROBBERY BOTTS, DANNY LEIGH 324 ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Walgreens Is Victim Of Green Dot Scam; Restaurant Damage May Have Been Done By Disgruntled Employees

A woman at Walgreens at 5478 Highway 153 called police and said an employee took a call from an anonymous phone number. The employee said that the caller claimed to be the store manager and asked her to validate seven green dot debit cards and give him the numbers. The woman said the total of the seven cards was $2,251.71. The store attempted to cancel the cards but was unable to ... (click for more)

Opinion

Neighbors Unite To Express Concerns About New Apartment Complex

Response to: Neighbors to Planned 708-Unit Apartment Complex Register Their Disapproval Clarifying the Record As a member of the large group who gathered to express their concerns about the proposed 708-unit apartment complex, I am writing to express my appreciation for and pride in our community. Our community is primarily made up of small, diverse, and unorganized neighborhoods. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Freaks Of College Football

It has been almost 20 years since Bruce Feldman, a marvelous sportswriter for theathletic.com and Fox Sports, came up with the idea of identifying the “Freaks” of college football. Wait, being called a freak is a good thing, a very good thing, on a football team. It means you are so strong or so fast or so “athletic” that your own teammates and coaches stand in awe, be it in the ... (click for more)

Sports

WindStone Chosen As Host Site For 2022 National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Regional

Twelve golf facilities across the nation, including WindStone in Ringgold, Ga., have been named host sites for the 2022 National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Regionals taking place in September. Nearly 200 teams of junior golfers ages 10-17 will enjoy two days of competition. Through PGA Jr. League, kids ages 17 and under learn and play golf on co-ed teams, wear numbered jerseys ... (click for more)

UTC Football Fall Practice Preview

Palpable excitement filled the air this past Tuesday evening at Finley Stadium. As players in various states of undress poured out from a pair of school buses and into the locker room, equipment managers and assistant coaches scurried to set up equipment. The hits of Drake, Future, and other rap stars began to play from the stadium’s loudspeakers as players, now uniformly outfitted ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors