Woman Shot On Curtis Street On Sunday Afternoon

Chattanooga Police were notified of a shooting victim at a local hospital on Sunday afternoon.

Police responded at 1:35 p.m. to a call of a shooting that was said to have occurred near 2700 Curtis St.

The woman was suffering from a non-life threatening injury. Police were advised the victim was driven to a local hospital for treatment.

Details of the shooting are unclear at this time.