Woman Shot On Curtis Street On Sunday Afternoon

Sunday, August 14, 2022
Chattanooga Police were notified of a shooting victim at a local hospital on Sunday afternoon.
 
Police responded at 1:35 p.m. to a call of a shooting that was said to have occurred near 2700 Curtis St.
 
Police were advised the victim was driven to a local hospital for treatment.
The woman was suffering from a non-life threatening injury.
 
Details of the shooting are unclear at this time.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.

Accident At Red Riding Hood Trail Causes Substantial Power Outage At Lookout Mountain, Ga.

An accident on Red Riding Hood Trail has caused substantial power outage at Lookout Mountain, Ga., officials said. Red Riding Hood was closed between the intersections of Cinderella and Aladdin, officials said at 10:16 p.m. EPB was on-site and was planning to work through the night if necessary. (click for more)

East Ridge Making Progress On Road Improvements; TPC Printing And Packaging Is Expanding

Roads in East Ridge were the main topic under discussion at the council meeting. Money was approved for building new roads, repaving old ones and maintaining public access for another. Mayor Brian Williams announcedthat repaving, which has been needed and talked about for a long time was given approval by the East Ridge City Council at a meeting Thursday night. A paving contract ... (click for more)

Neighbors Unite To Express Concerns About New Apartment Complex - And Response

Response to: Neighbors to Planned 708-Unit Apartment Complex Register Their Disapproval Clarifying the Record As a member of the large group who gathered to express their concerns about the proposed 708-unit apartment complex, I am writing to express my appreciation for and pride in our community. Our community is primarily made up of small, diverse, and unorganized neighborhoods. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Avoid Electric Cars Like The Plague

A Friday article on Chattanoogan.com read in part: “Chattanooga will be home to the nation’s largest electric vehicle ‘living testbed,’ thanks to $9.2 million in funding for a project proposed by the city and scientists at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga with municipal, private industry and research partners. Funding will come from a $4.5-million U.S. Department ... (click for more)

Lookouts Lose Third Straight To Montgomery

The Chattanooga Lookouts came home on a high note last Tuesday after winning five of six games on the road at Birmingham. That badly-needed momentum didn’t last long as the Montgomery Biscuits came to town this week and did the same thing, winning five of six and the last three in a row following Sunday’s 9-6 victory at AT&T Field. The Lookouts collected 11 hits and they ... (click for more)

WindStone Chosen As Host Site For 2022 National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Regional

Twelve golf facilities across the nation, including WindStone in Ringgold, Ga., have been named host sites for the 2022 National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Regionals taking place in September. Nearly 200 teams of junior golfers ages 10-17 will enjoy two days of competition. Through PGA Jr. League, kids ages 17 and under learn and play golf on co-ed teams, wear numbered jerseys ... (click for more)


