Woman Shot On Curtis Street On Sunday Afternoon

Chattanooga Police were notified of a shooting victim at a local hospital on Sunday afternoon.
Police responded at 1:35 p.m. to a call of a shooting that was said to have occurred near 2700 Curtis St.
Police were advised the victim was driven to a local hospital for treatment.
The woman was suffering from a non-life threatening injury.
Details of the shooting are unclear at this time.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.