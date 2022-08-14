 Monday, August 15, 2022 88.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

East Ridge Making Progress On Road Improvements; TPC Printing And Packaging Is Expanding

Sunday, August 14, 2022 - by Gail Perry

Roads in East Ridge were the main topic under discussion at the council meeting. Money was approved for building new roads, repaving old ones and maintaining public access for another.

 

Mayor Brian Williams announcedthat repaving, which has been needed and talked about for a long time was given approval by the East Ridge City Council at a meeting Thursday night.

A paving contract for spot street paving was awarded after ASA Engineers and the East Ridge employees identified the worst roads in the city and targeted them for repairs or repaving. Some roads need more extensive work than others so the exact prices will vary until repaving begins and what is needed for each is known.

 

Earlier in the summer the council voted to include $700,000 in the budget for this spot paving in various locations around town. When the bids were received, the lowest came in at $1.7 million, but that is only an estimate. The council voted to approve spending up to $100,000 for this work. The extra $300,000 that was not in the budget will be paid with money from the State Street Aid from the state of Tennessee.

 

A new road referred to as the North Mack Smith South Access Road, leading into the new Gateway development near the Red Wolves stadium, was authorized at the last council meeting. In the past two weeks research found that East Ridge owns a 50-foot easement from near the Budgetel around to the Gateway’s main entrance. That right of way will allow the road to be built through to the main entrance while maintaining the original cost that was approved for $4,019,35 and without purchasing any additional right-of-way.

 

An agreement between the city and JSK GP, a Tennessee general partnership, and Glen and Sharon Meadows relates to McDonald Road, Slater Road and an unnamed road that all run perpendicular to and join Ringgold Road and Slater Road. The owners have agreed to abandon the rights-of-way to assure perpetual public access.

 

The East Ridge Planning Commission recommended approval of a zoning amendment so as to rezone 6205 Ringgold Road from General Commercial to M-2 Light Industrial District. The new zoning designation will allow for the expansion of TPC Printing and Packaging with a 60,000 square foot building and enough property to park 80 cars. The council followed the recommendation and approved the zoning on the first of two readings.

 

The city will also be entering into a month to month lease with Infinite Investment, LLC for property located at 1465 Mack Smith Road. The space will be used for the city’s exercise equipment, which is available for East Ridge employees. The only cost to the city will be to pay for utilities at the location.

 

City Manager Chris Dorsey told the council that the multimodal project along Ringgold Road has started with the sidewalk on the south side of the road. The work got off to a slow start due to running into sewer issues.

 

Plans are to keep the new splash pad open until Labor Day and then on weekends as long as the weather is warm enough.

 

He also said that Tractor Supply made a very generous donation of needed materials for a dog house and new kennel for the city’s new K-9 officer.

 

 


